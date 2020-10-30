Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards

LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies at its seventh Annual Meeting Oct. 12-23 on their newly launched BlueVolt platform. Over two weeks, NetPlus members participated in 1,700 scheduled virtual meetings, as well as on-demand and live events covering best practices, technology, and methods to enhance channel partnerships.

The theme of the Annual Meeting, “Champions of Change, Season 7,” celebrated the group’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions, while continuing to achieve above-market growth.

“While current events may have altered the look and feel of our Annual Meeting, we still created the same energy, excitement and fun that we have when we are together," said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus president. "We also received an overwhelmingly positive response to the virtual distributor and supplier planning meetings. Our members shared with us that they were able to bring additional employees into the meetings, get instant feedback and collaborate more effectively on 2021 Growth Plus plans. I am looking forward to great results from the meetings, and a robust return next year."





NetPlus Alliance also presented its annual member awards during the event:

The 2019 Distributor of the Year Award was presented to Circle Tool Supply, located in Hammond, IN, for the highest same-store purchases growth with NetPlus preferred suppliers of 181%. The Distributor of the Year must have the best score among criteria measured: new suppliers added, total NetPlus purchases growth, and same-store purchases growth.

The new 2019 Conversion Champion Award recognized companies that have gone above and beyond to convert business to NetPlus suppliers, adding 10 or more suppliers in 2019. The winners include: Tool Shack, American TTT and The Winsupply Companies.

The new Best Virtual Training Award was presented to Knipex. The Best Virtual Training Award recognized the supplier that went above and beyond to host the best virtual training sessions for participants in 2020.

