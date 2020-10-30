Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards

NetPlus hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies during the two-week event.

Oct 30th, 2020
NetPlus Alliance
LOCKPORT, NY — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies at its seventh Annual Meeting Oct. 12-23 on their newly launched BlueVolt platform. Over two weeks, NetPlus members participated in 1,700 scheduled virtual meetings, as well as on-demand and live events covering best practices, technology, and methods to enhance channel partnerships.

The theme of the Annual Meeting, “Champions of Change, Season 7,” celebrated the group’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions, while continuing to achieve above-market growth.

“While current events may have altered the look and feel of our Annual Meeting, we still created the same energy, excitement and fun that we have when we are together," said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus president. "We also received an overwhelmingly positive response to the virtual distributor and supplier planning meetings. Our members shared with us that they were able to bring additional employees into the meetings, get instant feedback and collaborate more effectively on 2021 Growth Plus plans. I am looking forward to great results from the meetings, and a robust return next year."

NetPlus Alliance also presented its annual member awards during the event:

  • The 2019 Distributor of the Year Award was presented to Circle Tool Supply, located in Hammond, IN, for the highest same-store purchases growth with NetPlus preferred suppliers of 181%. The Distributor of the Year must have the best score among criteria measured: new suppliers added, total NetPlus purchases growth, and same-store purchases growth.
  • The 2019 Supplier of the Year was presented to Protective Industrial Products. Protective Industrial Products had the highest results on three KPIs: total NetPlus purchases growth of 70% over previous year, 18 new NetPlus distributor accounts, and same-store purchases growth of 59%.  
  • The Growth Plus Best in Class Award went to ORS Nasco and Fastool, Inc. for their exceptional demonstration of partnership. Within a year of collaboration, ORS Nasco anticipates total sales through the partnership will grow 3,400% in 2020 from their 2019 total sales.
  • The Distributor Engagement Award was presented to ALLFAST Fastener & Tool Supply, Inc., located in Gainesville, FL, and a NetPlus member since 2008. ALLFAST was recognized for their high level of engagement and growth in 2019 and achieving the second-highest overall growth in the group.  
  • The Supplier Engagement Award was given to Radians, Inc. for their continued commitment to NetPlus Alliance and their focused intent to grow and partner with NetPlus distributors. The Radians team achieved the second-highest overall growth, with a total sales increase of 50% over last year, and the addition of seven new distributor accounts.
  • The Marketing Excellence Award was presented to Milwaukee Tool. This award is presented annually to a supplier that executes a strategic marketing plan with NetPlus and achieves one of the highest levels of all-in sales growth for the year. Milwaukee achieved 32% year-over-year sales growth with NetPlus for 2019 and has a four-year average growth of 40%.
  • The Partnership Excellence Award is presented annually to a true partner and advocate for NetPlus Alliance. This year, it was awarded to Paul Perry, National Electrical Manager of Winsupply, for his dedication to the ongoing growth of his organization within NetPlus.
  • The Dan Judge Founder’s Award was presented to Don Chargin, Owner and Founder of Royal Supply, Elyria, OH, a NetPlus member since 2004. The Dan Judge Founder’s Award is given to a distributor or supplier that exemplifies the group’s core purpose, is an advocate for NetPlus, and is passionate about industrial distribution.
  • The new 2019 Conversion Champion Award recognized companies that have gone above and beyond to convert business to NetPlus suppliers, adding 10 or more suppliers in 2019. The winners include: Tool Shack, American TTT and The Winsupply Companies.
  • The new Best Virtual Training Award was presented to Knipex. The Best Virtual Training Award recognized the supplier that went above and beyond to host the best virtual training sessions for participants in 2020.

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates and terms with more than 170 manufacturers on behalf of more than 380 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Group members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs and business best practices. Learn more about NetPlus Alliance at netplusalliance.com or call 716-438-2014.

