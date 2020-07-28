Jergens CEO Jack Schron Receives ISA's Lifetime Achievement Award

See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.

Jul 28th, 2020
Mike Hockett
ISA President &amp; CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA&apos;s John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens&apos; Cleveland, OH headquarters.
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
ISA

The highest honor that the Industrial Supply Association gives out annually is its John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors any individual in the MR0P channel for their longstanding service in the industrial supply industry.

In any other year, ISA would announce the award recipient leading up to its annual convention & trade show. But with anything but ordinary, COVID-19 led to the cancellation of this year's event that was scheduled for April 20-22 in Atlanta. Out of that cancellation, ISA redirected its efforts toward creating The Channel, a new video series in which ISA discusses strategies and tools industrial distributors and suppliers need to succeed.

Jergens Inc. President Jack SchronJergens Inc. President Jack SchronISAOn Monday, ISA posted its latest episode of The Channel (episode 6) and used it to announce the recipient of this year's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award, and show how it happened. The episode showed ISA president & CEO Ed Gerber visiting the Cleveland, OH headquarters of Jergens Inc., a manufacturer of speciality fasteners, workholding and lifting products, to surprise Jergens CEO Jack Schron with the award at the company's summer picnic.

Schron has been president of Jergens since 1978.

Jergens Inc. was founded In 1942 by Schron's father, Jack Schron, Sr. and his father Christy as Glenn Tool and Manufacturing. Jergens has an industrial distribution division, called JIS Distribution. Along with offering a full line of cutting tools, carbide and other tool inserts, coolants, abrasives, drills, machine tool accessories, hand tools, MRO and other industrial supplies, JIS is a Premier Autocrib distributor and offers e-commerce through its website.   

Qualified Lifetime Achievement Award candidates have made significant contributions to the success of the industry and/or their community, and have earned the respect of their associates and peers.

See Gerber present Schon with the award in ISA's latest The Channel episode below:

Related
Unnamed
ISA Announces 3 Virtual 2020 Events
Jul 20th, 2020
Isa Logoaasdf
ISA Announces New Board of Directors
Jul 1st, 2020
More in Awards
Asdf
Millard Named NAED 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Recipient
Millard, chairman and co-CEO of electrical/industrial distributor Turtle & Hughes, was honored by the National Association of Electrical Distributors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Maxresdefault
Advanced Mfg. Expo Postponed to 2021
Sponsored by Creston Industrial Sales, Motion Industries and Industrial Control, the Michigan show had been set for early August.
May 27th, 2020
28424847 1685056458219562 2408621413862314871 O
How Crescent Electric Supply Has Handled the Pandemic
Electrical and industrial products distributor Crescent Electric Supply details its COVID-19 response, which includes valuable resources for other distributors to utilize.
May 27th, 2020
Asgasdg
Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021
Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.
May 22nd, 2020
Keith Mantis 2a
Obit: Industry Veteran Keith Mantis
See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.
Apr 22nd, 2020
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.
Ind. Supply Execs on Economic Revival Groups
The groups include leaders of NAW, 3M, Home Depot, Cummins and Caterpillar, to name a handful.
Apr 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards
The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stellarass
3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award
Earning Stellar's 2019 "Horse Race" winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.
Feb 26th, 2020
Martin Fastening
Martin Fastening Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification
The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.
Feb 14th, 2020
I Stock 1096694964
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Watch List
Now in its ninth year, ID's 2020 Watch List recognizes a select group of distributors nominated for their recent growth, innovation, or just for being a well-run company.
Feb 11th, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mafda Logoa
Recap: MAFDA's 2019 Holiday Party & HoF Lunch
The Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association recaps their 2019 Christmas Gala that brought together 60+ industry members.
Jan 9th, 2020