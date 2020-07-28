Jergens CEO Jack Schron Receives ISA's Lifetime Achievement Award

ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.

The highest honor that the Industrial Supply Association gives out annually is its John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors any individual in the MR0P channel for their longstanding service in the industrial supply industry.

In any other year, ISA would announce the award recipient leading up to its annual convention & trade show. But with anything but ordinary, COVID-19 led to the cancellation of this year's event that was scheduled for April 20-22 in Atlanta. Out of that cancellation, ISA redirected its efforts toward creating The Channel, a new video series in which ISA discusses strategies and tools industrial distributors and suppliers need to succeed.

ISAOn Monday, ISA posted its latest episode of The Channel (episode 6) and used it to announce the recipient of this year's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award, and show how it happened. The episode showed ISA president & CEO Ed Gerber visiting the Cleveland, OH headquarters of Jergens Inc., a manufacturer of speciality fasteners, workholding and lifting products, to surprise Jergens CEO Jack Schron with the award at the company's summer picnic.

Schron has been president of Jergens since 1978.

Jergens Inc. was founded In 1942 by Schron's father, Jack Schron, Sr. and his father Christy as Glenn Tool and Manufacturing. Jergens has an industrial distribution division, called JIS Distribution. Along with offering a full line of cutting tools, carbide and other tool inserts, coolants, abrasives, drills, machine tool accessories, hand tools, MRO and other industrial supplies, JIS is a Premier Autocrib distributor and offers e-commerce through its website.

Qualified Lifetime Achievement Award candidates have made significant contributions to the success of the industry and/or their community, and have earned the respect of their associates and peers.

See Gerber present Schon with the award in ISA's latest The Channel episode below: