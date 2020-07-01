Industrial Supply Association Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association has announced the New Board of Directors effective July 1st, 2020.

ISA’s board of directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (distributors, manufacturers and independent manufacturer representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction, while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the industry and ISA.

“We continue to work on building diversity within our board to ensure that diversity of thought and perspectives reflect the changing needs of our members and the channel.” said Ed Gerber, president & CEO of ISA. “We are fortunate to have the level of talent, knowledge and expertise on this board to help lead the channel forward.”

ISA’s board consists of 13 members, including an executive committee and directors.

Executive Chairs:



Vice Chair – Maria Ford, President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker

Treasurer – David Ruggles, President, Martin Industrial Supply

Secretary – Rob Keenan, President, Seco Tools

Director / Executive Committee IMR Representative – Robert Cutler, President, Cutler Industrial Sales

Immediate Past Chair – Bart Carter, Director of Sales, Eastern Region, DGI Supply

Directors:

Paul Madden, Global VP of Sales, Master Fluid Solutions

Jim Fall – Vice President, US and Canada, 3M – Safety and Industrial Business Group

Brent Williams, President, US Tool Group

Jon Eames, Vice President- Industrial Supply Division, Horizon Solutions

Greg Polli, Senior VP, Product Management & Global Sourcing, MSC Industrial Supply

Joyce Lansdale, Vice President, National Accounts, Vallen

Angie Sheehan, President, Werner Co- North America

“I am thrilled to welcome Angie Sheehan to the board,” said Jeff Bigelow, chair of ISA’s board of directors and ISA’s foundation. “Angie’s expertise will add to the board’s perspective as we continue to shape ISA member benefits in the most transformative time in our industry.”