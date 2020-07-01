Industrial Supply Association Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

See the 13 board members leading ISA into 2020-2021.

Jul 1st, 2020
Industrial Supply Association
Isa Logoaasdf

The Industrial Supply Association has announced the New Board of Directors effective July 1st, 2020.

ISA’s board of directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (distributors, manufacturers and independent manufacturer representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction, while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the industry and ISA.

GerberGerber“We continue to work on building diversity within our board to ensure that diversity of thought and perspectives reflect the changing needs of our members and the channel.” said Ed Gerber, president & CEO of ISA. “We are fortunate to have the level of talent, knowledge and expertise on this board to help lead the channel forward.”

ISA’s board consists of 13 members, including an executive committee and directors.

Executive Chairs:

  • BigelowBigelowChair – Jeff Bigelow, President, Hubbard Supply
  • Vice Chair – Maria Ford, President of Commercial Sales & Marketing, Stanley Black & Decker
  • Treasurer – David Ruggles, President, Martin Industrial Supply
  • Secretary – Rob Keenan, President, Seco Tools
  • Director / Executive Committee IMR Representative – Robert Cutler, President, Cutler Industrial Sales
  • Immediate Past Chair – Bart Carter, Director of Sales, Eastern Region, DGI Supply

Directors:

  • Paul Madden, Global VP of Sales, Master Fluid Solutions
  • Jim Fall – Vice President, US and Canada, 3M – Safety and Industrial Business Group
  • Brent Williams, President, US Tool Group
  • Jon Eames, Vice President- Industrial Supply Division, Horizon Solutions
  • Greg Polli, Senior VP, Product Management & Global Sourcing, MSC Industrial Supply
  • Joyce Lansdale, Vice President, National Accounts, Vallen
  • Angie Sheehan, President, Werner Co- North America

“I am thrilled to welcome Angie Sheehan to the board,” said Jeff Bigelow, chair of ISA’s board of directors and ISA’s foundation. “Angie’s expertise will add to the board’s perspective as we continue to shape ISA member benefits in the most transformative time in our industry.”

More in Associations
Pt Work Force
PTDA Expands PT WORK Force Resources
A new blog, enhanced descriptions for job openings and new recruitment/retention tips are just some of the added offerings.
Jun 4th, 2020
Asgasdg
Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021
Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.
May 22nd, 2020
Nahada
NAHAD Extends Board Members' Tenure Another Year
The decision is a result of NAHAD having to cancel its annual convention for the first time ever.
May 15th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Member Sales Grew 2% in Q1
More than two-thirds of members saw increase in customer online activity and orders.
May 1st, 2020
Net Plusa
NetPlus Distributes 2019 Rebate Early
The buying group accelerated the first round of its 2019 rebate to distributors to help them navigate uncertainty from COVID-19.
Apr 28th, 2020
Keith Mantis 2a
Obit: Industry Veteran Keith Mantis
See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.
Apr 22nd, 2020
0
ISA Launches Digital Platform ‘The Channel’
Created in response to having to cancel ISA's annual convention, The Channel will provide weekly strategic content in an on-demand format.
Apr 9th, 2020
Naw Asldfasdf
NAW Chair Commends Trump for Supply Chain Priority
NAW chairman Douglas York led a group of distribution company CEOs in a conference call with President Trump and Vice President Pence Tuesday afternoon.
Mar 18th, 2020
A De
AD Hosts 250+ Industrial & Safety Distributors at First-Ever Live Virtual Meeting
The virtual format was introduced last week after AD decided to shift their spring network meetings to minimize any risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 18th, 2020
Nahad Cancelled
ISA, NAHAD Cancel April Conventions
NAHAD was considering postponing its show until late summer, but said Monday that interest didn't pan out.
Mar 13th, 2020
Ad Logo E
AD Spring Meetings Go Virtual Amid Virus
It's the latest convention/networking event adjustment in the industrial supply sector amid precautions against the spreading coronavirus in the US.
Mar 11th, 2020
1er
PTDA Releases 6th Edition of PT Handbook
With nearly 400 pages and 17-chapters, the handbook is the definitive reference for PT/MC fundamentals.
Mar 10th, 2020