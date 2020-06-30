Evergreen Marketing Elects New Board, Supplier Advisory Council

FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group announces its new Board of Directors and Supplier Advisory Council, effective July 1.

The group’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors includes:

Chairman Terry Earle, Colony Hardware dba Fort Worth Bolt & Tool, Ft. Worth, TX

President Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Hardware Co., div. of Miller Hardware, Valdosta, GA

Vice President Richard Crifasi, Ensco Supply, Charlotte, NC

Secretary Gary Nuttall, Acme Construction Supply, Portland, OR

Treasurer Joe Wesel II, American Producers Supply, Marietta, OH

Director Steve Kuhlman, Acme Tools, Grand Forks, ND

Director Pete Molloy, Jobsite Supply, Indianapolis, IN

Evergreen’s 2020-2021 Supplier Advisory Council includes:

Don Freeman, Werner Co. (Chairman)

Jeff Waychoff, DeWalt Industrial Tool Group

Joel Piatt, Unistrut International

Jason Dively, Lift-All Company

Tim Donohue, Reed Manufacturing

Sheila Eads, ERB Industries

George Wall, Eagle Industries

Frank Devine, Quality Line Sales (Manufacturer Rep Liaison)

Jack Daniels, Rolston Hogstrom (Manufacturer Rep Liaison)

The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 54 distributors with more than 325 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of over $2.5 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its Members and Preferred Suppliers through an on-going program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, Texas and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products.

For more information, contact Chase Vandiver at 1-800-859-8733.