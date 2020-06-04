PTDA Foundation Expands PT WORK Force Resources

A new blog, enhanced descriptions for job openings and new recruitment/retention tips are just some of the added offerings.

Jun 4th, 2020
PTDA
Pt Work Force

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation, through its PT WORK Force initiative, has been working hard to assist power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers to support, retain and motivate employees even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers need tools and resources to help them navigate the new world of work. In fact, it’s more important than ever to have the right people on the team to take advantage of future growth opportunities. All of the resources can be accessed through PTWORKForce.org. 

PT WORK Force is helping employers:

  • Find new ways to solve some of the many human resource challenges they face in supporting, keeping and motivating employees through the recently launched PTWORKForceblog.org. The blog deals with issues relating to the pandemic and provides employers with information to develop actionable responses to today’s environment. 
  • Develop PT/MC specific job descriptions and job postings for positions in Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, IT, Marketing, Operations, Purchasing and Sales to attract today’s workforce. 
  • Discover new ways of dealing with recruitment and retention issues with tips, trends and techniques through the online newsletter What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention — now a monthly publication. 
  • Celebrate women in our industry by nominating a worthy individual for recognition with the Wendy B. McDonald Award (nominations deadline for 2020 award due June 15)  
  • Stimulate productivity and keep morale up with ideas from the recording of the PT WORK Force-hosted webinar, 10 Steps to Create a Happier Workplace 
  • Develop compensation incentives that will appeal to your young workforce with advice from industry experts Dan Horan and Mike Marks from Indian River Consulting by listening to the recording of the PT WORK Force-hosted webinar, Compensation Expectations of  Young Workers 
  • Build relationships with schools, organizations and even within your own workforce to Identify and Nurture Your Future Workforce 

Ptda FoundationThe PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. 

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

