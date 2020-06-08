AD's Fall Meetings Go Virtual

AD's virtual meetings will include member and supplier business updates and strategic supplier briefings.

Jun 8th, 2020
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
WAYNE, PA — AD has announced to its community of members, supplier partners and service providers that in anticipation of the need for continued emphasis on local operations, employees and families, sensitivity to financial impacts and an ongoing focus on safety and wellness, the group will be going to a virtual format for its slate of 2020 North American and other fall meetings.

AD worked collaboratively with impacted divisional boards, committees and its associates to ensure a meaningful virtual experience that allows participants to experience the networking and relationship-building aspects of AD's signature meetings.

AD’s virtual meetings will include member and supplier business updates and strategic supplier briefings. The majority will also include network meetings and booth sessions. 

“I’m so grateful to our independents, supplier partners and associates who contributed their perspectives and ideas as we work to deliver meetings that help us all connect, get updated and build on our relationships virtually,” AD CEO and Chairman Bill Weisberg said. “We understand many members, suppliers and service providers share our disappointment that we can’t meet in person. We’ll be back at it soon and look forward to reconnecting face to face when conditions permit us to do so.” 

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. AD's 800-plus independent member-owners span 12 divisions in the US, Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $46 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.

