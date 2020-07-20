ISA Announces Schedule for 3 Virtual 2020 Events

ISA has a series of upcoming virtual events available for your employees to engage, learn and lead.

Jul 20th, 2020
Industrial Supply Association
Unnamed

Mark your calendars, it’s official! ISA has launched their event calendar for 2020 and it’s a virtual one! Now is the time to position your company going forward, and ISA has a series of upcoming virtual events available for your employees to engage, learn and lead.

Starting with the launch of the first virtual event for ISA is the Emerging Leaders Virtual Summit, taking place September 1st-2nd. Emerging Leaders can now register for a custom interactive two-day summit on negotiation training, presented by Shawn Doyle from Business Training Works. Over the course of two sessions, Emerging Leaders will learn the negotiation process, practice negotiation tactics, and hone their closing techniques to up their game. These two-hour sessions are a fantastic way for your young leaders to engage in employee development right from their desks. The summit will include online networking as well as a virtual 5K, complete with some EL swag!

“The launch of virtual summits is an exciting addition to ISA’s overall digital strategy. I expect the Emerging Leaders Virtual Summit to get us off to a fantastic start. We are excited to keep producing new and fresh content for our members to use to position their companies for success going forward.” – Edward Gerber, President & CEO, ISA

ISA has these additional virtual events scheduled for 2020: 

  • Women in Industry event – October 21st-22nd
  • IMR Business & Planning Conference  – November 4th-5th

Looking for a virtual solution you can dive into today? ISA also offers digital opportunities through 3 fully revamped analytics tools and fresh digital content via The Channel and The Point blog.

Now is the time to position your company going forward, and ISA has the strategies and tools you need to stay relevant through industry change.

More in Associations
Evergreen
Evergreen Elects New Board, Supplier Council
See who leads the industrial distributor/supplier cooperative into 2020-2021.
Jun 30th, 2020
Stafda Logo 5ddc12adb569d
STAFDA Announces Safety Precautions for Nov. Convention
The Nov. 8 convention is scheduled to take place with added safety measures.
Jun 19th, 2020
Ad Webinar
AD Webinar Examines Paycheck Protection Program
The recent event was hosted by AD’s CFO Drew Moyer and featured a panel of legal authorities from Dentons.
Jun 15th, 2020
Virtual Meetings V2a
AD's Fall Meetings Go Virtual
AD’s virtual meetings will include member and supplier business updates and strategic supplier briefings.
Jun 8th, 2020
Pt Work Force
PTDA Expands PT WORK Force Resources
A new blog, enhanced descriptions for job openings and new recruitment/retention tips are just some of the added offerings.
Jun 4th, 2020
Asgasdg
Fastener Fair USA Postponed to March 2021
Initially optimistic that the event could be held in late July in Charlotte, NC, the event is now moved to March 23-25 in Cleveland.
May 22nd, 2020
Nahada
NAHAD Extends Board Members' Tenure Another Year
The decision is a result of NAHAD having to cancel its annual convention for the first time ever.
May 15th, 2020
Ad Safsd
AD Member Sales Grew 2% in Q1
More than two-thirds of members saw increase in customer online activity and orders.
May 1st, 2020
Net Plusa
NetPlus Distributes 2019 Rebate Early
The buying group accelerated the first round of its 2019 rebate to distributors to help them navigate uncertainty from COVID-19.
Apr 28th, 2020
Keith Mantis 2a
Obit: Industry Veteran Keith Mantis
See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.
Apr 22nd, 2020
0
ISA Launches Digital Platform ‘The Channel’
Created in response to having to cancel ISA's annual convention, The Channel will provide weekly strategic content in an on-demand format.
Apr 9th, 2020
Naw Asldfasdf
NAW Chair Commends Trump for Supply Chain Priority
NAW chairman Douglas York led a group of distribution company CEOs in a conference call with President Trump and Vice President Pence Tuesday afternoon.
Mar 18th, 2020