ISA Announces Schedule for 3 Virtual 2020 Events

Mark your calendars, it’s official! ISA has launched their event calendar for 2020 and it’s a virtual one! Now is the time to position your company going forward, and ISA has a series of upcoming virtual events available for your employees to engage, learn and lead.

Starting with the launch of the first virtual event for ISA is the Emerging Leaders Virtual Summit, taking place September 1st-2nd. Emerging Leaders can now register for a custom interactive two-day summit on negotiation training, presented by Shawn Doyle from Business Training Works. Over the course of two sessions, Emerging Leaders will learn the negotiation process, practice negotiation tactics, and hone their closing techniques to up their game. These two-hour sessions are a fantastic way for your young leaders to engage in employee development right from their desks. The summit will include online networking as well as a virtual 5K, complete with some EL swag!

“The launch of virtual summits is an exciting addition to ISA’s overall digital strategy. I expect the Emerging Leaders Virtual Summit to get us off to a fantastic start. We are excited to keep producing new and fresh content for our members to use to position their companies for success going forward.” – Edward Gerber, President & CEO, ISA

ISA has these additional virtual events scheduled for 2020:

Women in Industry event – October 21st-22nd

IMR Business & Planning Conference – November 4th-5th

Looking for a virtual solution you can dive into today? ISA also offers digital opportunities through 3 fully revamped analytics tools and fresh digital content via The Channel and The Point blog.

Now is the time to position your company going forward, and ISA has the strategies and tools you need to stay relevant through industry change.