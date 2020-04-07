Barnes Group Donates 6,000 PPE Masks to Local Hospitals

BRISTOL, CT — Barnes Group Inc., a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies and innovative solutions, announced Tuesday that it has donated approximately 6,000 protective masks to Connecticut’s healthcare industry in an effort to supply the state’s healthcare professionals with the protection they need to treat patients with the coronavirus.

Through a direct donation process with the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA), Barnes Group contributed 2,000 masks each to three local hospitals – Bristol Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Hartford Hospital.

“Given the dire shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment across the state, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to help our local medical facilities,” said Patrick Dempsey, president and CEO of Barnes Group. “During these unprecedented times, we are happy to support the medical community and consider it an honor to be able to help protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Barnes Group is a global distributor of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare and packaging.