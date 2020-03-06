Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, OH ranked No. 36 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, received five awards last week at the 2019 Achievement in Marketing Awards hosted by the American Marketing Association’s Columbus Chapter.

The company received three Gold Awards and two Silver Awards in the competition, which included entries from organizations around Central Ohio.

One Gold Award came in the New Product or Service Launch category, honoring Kimball Midwest’s July launch of the KM-USA High Head Grade 8 Cap Screw line. The launch included many communications efforts, including videos, blog posts, social media posts and email campaigns.

Kimball Midwest’s second Gold Award came in the Training or Corporate Video category, honoring the company’s Working America video campaign. The three videos highlighted the company’s focus on products that are made in the United States and how those products in turn empower the American workers who use them.

The third Gold Award was in the Corporate Identity category, honoring the company’s first Design and Brand Standards Guide, which was developed and released in 2019.

One Silver Award came in the Website category, recognizing a new strategy for visitors to kimballmidwest.com who express an interest in becoming a Kimball Midwest customer. The second Silver Award was in the Print Advertising category and recognized the quality of INK, the company’s quarterly employee magazine.

“We were thrilled to bring home five awards from this year’s AIM event,” Kimball Midwest Director of Marketing Matt Ries said. “We have great people doing great things every day to help our sales force bring the Kimball Midwest experience to thousands of customers around the nation.”

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned, national distributor of MRO products in business since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus and distribution centers located in Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Savannah, GA.