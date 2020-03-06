Kimball Midwest Wins 5 Marketing Awards

The MRO distributor brought home a handful of awards from the American Marketing Association's Columbus, OH Chapter.

Kimball Midwest
Mar 6th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, OH ranked No. 36 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, received five awards last week at the 2019 Achievement in Marketing Awards hosted by the American Marketing Association’s Columbus Chapter.

The company received three Gold Awards and two Silver Awards in the competition, which included entries from organizations around Central Ohio.

One Gold Award came in the New Product or Service Launch category, honoring Kimball Midwest’s July launch of the KM-USA High Head Grade 8 Cap Screw line. The launch included many communications efforts, including videos, blog posts, social media posts and email campaigns.

Kimball MidwestKimball Midwest’s second Gold Award came in the Training or Corporate Video category, honoring the company’s Working America video campaign. The three videos highlighted the company’s focus on products that are made in the United States and how those products in turn empower the American workers who use them.

The third Gold Award was in the Corporate Identity category, honoring the company’s first Design and Brand Standards Guide, which was developed and released in 2019.

One Silver Award came in the Website category, recognizing a new strategy for visitors to kimballmidwest.com who express an interest in becoming a Kimball Midwest customer. The second Silver Award was in the Print Advertising category and recognized the quality of INK, the company’s quarterly employee magazine.

“We were thrilled to bring home five awards from this year’s AIM event,” Kimball Midwest Director of Marketing Matt Ries said. “We have great people doing great things every day to help our sales force bring the Kimball Midwest experience to thousands of customers around the nation.”

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned, national distributor of MRO products in business since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus and distribution centers located in Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Savannah, GA. 

More in Awards
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
Dec 18th, 2019
Weiler 75
Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
Nov 27th, 2019
Rosenberg2
City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the third part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten industrial distributors by revenue.
Nov 7th, 2019
Industrial Controls Logo jpga
ERIKS-Owned Industrial Controls, Rawson to Host 2019 Automation & Controls Symposium
Now in its eighth year, the Automation & Controls Symposium is a learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation, and building automation industries.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40628 Bsa Logo Edit
Winner of 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
Linda Miller, vice president of IT, was named recipient of the 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jun 10th, 2019