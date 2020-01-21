Fullerton Tool Repeats as Stellar Industrial's 2019 Supplier of the Year

Working together in 2019, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 20 percent in documented cost savings.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Jan 21st, 2020
Fullerton

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine Fullerton Tool Companysupply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized Indirect Material Management solutions, on Tuesday named Fullerton Tool Company, Inc. as its 2019 and repeat Supplier of the Year award winner. Fullerton also won the award in 2018.

Working together in 2019, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 20% in documented cost savings. The two companies also realized a 38% increase in joint customer revenues through a dedicated and combined sales effort.

StellarThe Stellar Industrial Supply Supplier of the Year award recognizes the strong partnership between Stellar Industrial Supply and Fullerton, and the commitment by Fullerton to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings to the companies’ joint customers.

“Fullerton Tool Company is an awesome company to work with. A willingness to listen, flexibility, and commitment to always seeking better solutions for our customers is their hallmark," said John Wiborg, Stellar president and CEO. "Moreover, they fully embrace and exemplify the Stellar Vision to deliver the highest level of integrity to customers, while delivering exemplary customer experiences that repeatedly drives value for Stellar and its mutual customers,."

The Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships”. Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

At their annual STARS Summit dinner, Stellar also announced that partner 3M won the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings “Horse Race” Winner of the Year award for 2019, while Sandvik Coromant placed second . The Horse Race Award recognizes partners like 3M who work closely with Stellar Industrial Supply to help joint customers they service reduce or eliminate plant and production inefficiencies. 

Stellar Industrial Supply and all its partners saved joint customers more than $17.2 million in documented cost savings in 2019. Since 2010, the DCS program has generated more than $120 million combined in customer approved documented cost savings.

More in Awards
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Industrial Controls Logo jpga
ERIKS-Owned Industrial Controls, Rawson to Host 2019 Automation & Controls Symposium
Now in its eighth year, the Automation & Controls Symposium is a learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation, and building automation industries.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40628 Bsa Logo Edit
Winner of 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
Linda Miller, vice president of IT, was named recipient of the 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jun 10th, 2019
Id 40508 Dylan Cates 2 1
Kinnunen Salute to the Skilled Workforce Award Winner Announced
Dylan Cates is the recipient of this year’s Salute to the Skilled Workforce award from Kinnunen Sales and Rental.
Jun 4th, 2019
Id 40328 Kimble Midwest
Kimball Midwest Earns Top Workplaces Award
It is the seventh consecutive year the company has received the honor from Columbus CEO magazine.
May 29th, 2019
Id 40184 Tti Logo
TTI Receives Molex 2018 Global Distributor of the Year Award
This award recognizes one outstanding global channel partner each year for advancing Molex technology solutions through demonstrated growth in worldwide sales.
May 21st, 2019
Id 40097 018 High Service Distributor Of The Year Award
Mouser Electronics Named Distributor of the Year by Littelfuse
Mouser Electronics, Inc. has been recognized as the 2018 High Service Distributor of the Year by Littelfuse.
May 16th, 2019
Id 39551 Stanley Black And Decker Logo Edit
MSC Industrial Supply Co. Names Stanley Black & Decker 'Supplier of the Year'
MSC Industrial Supply Co. has named Stanley Black & Decker its 'Supplier of the Year.'
May 6th, 2019