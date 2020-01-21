Fullerton Tool Repeats as Stellar Industrial's 2019 Supplier of the Year

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized Indirect Material Management solutions, on Tuesday named Fullerton Tool Company, Inc. as its 2019 and repeat Supplier of the Year award winner. Fullerton also won the award in 2018.

Working together in 2019, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 20% in documented cost savings. The two companies also realized a 38% increase in joint customer revenues through a dedicated and combined sales effort.

The Stellar Industrial Supply Supplier of the Year award recognizes the strong partnership between Stellar Industrial Supply and Fullerton, and the commitment by Fullerton to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings to the companies’ joint customers.

“Fullerton Tool Company is an awesome company to work with. A willingness to listen, flexibility, and commitment to always seeking better solutions for our customers is their hallmark," said John Wiborg, Stellar president and CEO. "Moreover, they fully embrace and exemplify the Stellar Vision to deliver the highest level of integrity to customers, while delivering exemplary customer experiences that repeatedly drives value for Stellar and its mutual customers,."

The Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships”. Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

At their annual STARS Summit dinner, Stellar also announced that partner 3M won the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings “Horse Race” Winner of the Year award for 2019, while Sandvik Coromant placed second . The Horse Race Award recognizes partners like 3M who work closely with Stellar Industrial Supply to help joint customers they service reduce or eliminate plant and production inefficiencies.

Stellar Industrial Supply and all its partners saved joint customers more than $17.2 million in documented cost savings in 2019. Since 2010, the DCS program has generated more than $120 million combined in customer approved documented cost savings.