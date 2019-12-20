Hisco Earns E-Commerce Award from Insite Software

Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.

Dec 20th, 2019
HOUSTON — Broad-line industrial distributor Hisco — No. 34 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — announced that it recently won a customer success award from Insite Software, a provider of B2B digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors. The Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence was presented to Hisco’s Gary Niemand, senior vice president of IT and procurement, Oct. 16 at the Engage user conference in Minneapolis.

Hisco Logo“When it comes to e-commerce, it’s not as simple as ‘if you build it, they will come,’” said Dave Weitner, Hisco vice president of marketing. “We’ve managed to create a rich content experience for engaged visitors, and that gives us a competitive edge. Our SEO has been transformative both for Hisco and our All-Spec subsidiary.”

Specifically, fiscal year-to-date, page-one keywords are up an average of 50 percent on hisco.com, and 93 percent on all-spec.com, compared to the previous year.

Employee-owned Hisco's international branch network includes 35 stocking locations in three countries: the US, HiscoMex in Mexico and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco’s Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group provides an array of custom repackaging. Hisco also offers vendor-managed inventory programs and specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services and cold storage. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha and 3M, to name a few.

On Dec. 16, it was announced that Insite Software will be acquired by digital platform provider Episerver.

