Digital Platform Provider Episerver Acquires Insite Software

Customer-centric digital experience provider Episerver gains a well-known provider of digital commerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors.

Episerver
Dec 16th, 2019
0
Insite Software

NASHUA, NH — Episerver, a customer-centric digital experience company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire B2B commerce provider Insite Software. The deal continues Episerver’s momentum heading into 2020 after the company’s November 2019 acquisition of content personalization and analytics company Idio and its December 2019 hiring of longtime SAP executive Alex Atzberger as CEO.

Episerver“The gifts came early for Episerver with the acquisition of Idio, the hiring of Atzberger and now the acquisition of B2B commerce leader, Insite,” said Adam Berger, Episerver’s chairman and Insight Partners’ managing director. “Episerver is on a roll, and these three additions to the line-up strengthen Episerver’s already strong position for 2020 and beyond. It also proves our commitment to invest aggressively behind Episerver’s ambitious customer-centricity strategy, visionary product roadmap and growing market presence. We saw a big opportunity to deliver greater value to the underserved trillion-dollar B2B commerce market, which is set to surpass B2C retail sales by two-fold next year.”

InsiteCatering to the unique needs of this underserved market, Insite helps manufacturers and distributors transform their businesses through its purpose-built solutions, deep domain expertise, and strong emphasis on customer success and collaboration. Insite is recognized for its fully integrated B2B e-commerce platform, product information management (PIM), analytics, mobile and product catalog products as well as ERP integrations – all designed to make it easier for not only the people managing B2B organizations but also the people interacting with them. Insite customers benefit from Episerver’s global footprint and leading Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ while Episerver customers benefit from Insite’s laser focus on B2B and purpose-built solutions.

“Since the founding of Insite Software in 2004, our mission has been to help manufacturers and distributors transform their businesses for the future,” said Steve Shaffer, CEO of Insite. “Combining Insite’s best-in-class commerce capabilities with Episerver’s leading Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform creates a complete B2B solution second-to-none. Joining Episerver will help us expand the scope of our mission by offering a richer suite of products in a rapidly maturing market.” 

Insite is recognized atop current B2B analyst evaluations, including as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for B2B Commerce Suites, Q3 2018 and as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2018 Vendor Assessment. Other third-party evaluations further praise Insite for its ability to reduce the complexity of B2B, which stalls many decision-making teams from going all in on digital transformation.

More than 70 percent of global B2B decision-makers surveyed confirmed the majority of their company’s revenue will come from B2B e-commerce websites they own and operate within the next five years, but 57 percent of B2B leaders say they are currently held back by a cultural resistance to change and new technologies. Episerver plus Insite accelerates each company’s commerce functionality and offers a clear path for customers to take the next most logical step in delivering customer-centric digital experiences to understand their customers, grow their brand and uncover new revenue.

Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive financial advisor to Insite Software in connection with the transaction.

