Lane Industrial Supply Acquires Compressed Air Technologies

Mergers and acquisitions advisor Generational Equity announced Thursday that its client, Compressed Air Technologies, has been sold to Lane Industrial Supply Company. The acquisition closed Sept. 6 and details were not disclosed.

Founded in 1955, Denver-based Lane Industrial Supply Company (LSC) is a distributor of general manufacturing, industrial, millwork and construction supplies. The company has a second location in New Berlin, WI. Lane focuses on consumable products including tapes, abrasives, adhesives, packaging, janitorial/sanitation and protective film. Privately-held LSC also partners with converters to outsource non-core manufacturing processes, improve manufacturing processes or develop new manufacturing processes alongside its customers.

Compressed Air Technologies sells and services air compressors for commercial and industrial businesses. The company is a certified Kaeser distributor, providing service, sales and rentals across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.