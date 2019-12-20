Vestil Manufacturing Named a Fastenal Supplier of the Year

VestilANGOLA, IN — Vestil Manufacturing participated in the 2019 Fastenal Employee Industrial & Construction Expo in Orlando, FLover December 4-6. This annual event was attended by nearly 300 suppliers and more than 2,100 Fastenal employees.

Vestil Manufacturing was presented with an award for being a “Supplier of the Year” for the sixth time in the last nine years at the Supplier Recognition banquet during the Expo. This award is only presented to the best supplier in each class based on the categories of Sales Performance, Marketing Programs and Operational Excellence.

Vestil Manufacturing is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business that manufactures industrial material handling product solutions. Vestil Manufacturing distributes its products throughout North America and internationally through a network of key distributor partners. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Angola, IN.

Vestil

