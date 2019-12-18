Kimball Midwest Recognized for Robust Training Programs

Kimball Midwest
Dec 18th, 2019
Kimball Midwest Logo

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, OH, has been named to a prestigious list of companies with robust employee training programs. 

Training magazine, a trade publication for learning and development professionals, recently announced the winners for the annual Training Top 125, which ranks companies’ excellence in employer- sponsored training and development programs. The rankings for the 125 leading organizations will be unveiled during a black-tie awards gala Feb. 24 during the Training 2020 Conference and Expo in Orlando, FL. 

Training Top 125 Logo“The 2020 Training Top 125 winners demonstrate the magic that happens when organizations tie training to specific, measurable strategic goals, leading to the behavior change, business impact and employee engagement that drive success,” Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld said. “We salute these best-in-class organizations for their ardent dedication to continuous employee learning and development and their investment in innovative ways to deliver on their commitment.” 

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Training Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve. 

“I’m excited to be a part of an organization that puts such a high value on the development of our people,” said Kate Callison, Kimball Midwest’s director of sales development. “This is at the core of our culture and embedded in our behaviors.” 

The honor from Training magazine comes at the end of another strong year of recognition for Kimball Midwest. The company again was listed among the largest industrial distributors by Industrial Distribution and Modern Distribution Management. It also was named one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2019 by Selling Power magazine, which also ranked Kimball Midwest as having the 149th-largest sales force in the United States in the service category.

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned, national distributor of MRO products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-user customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus, OH and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Savannah, GA.

