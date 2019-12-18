RS Components Named Top Distributor & Educational Supporter at 2019 Elektra Awards

FORT WORTH, TX — RS Components announced Dec. 16 that it has been recognized as the top distributor and supporter of educational efforts at the 2019 Electronics Weekly Elektra Awards.

For almost two decades the Elektra awards have highlighted exemplary efforts, products, and organizations across the global electronics industry. This year, RS Components earned Distributor of the Year Award for its all-around performance, as well as the Educational Supporter of the Year Award for its support of programs like FIRST Lego League and the STEM teaching resources it provides for teachers.

“Providing the best experience for our customers and helping develop the next generation of engineers and scientists are both very important for RS Components,” said Fal Dieso, head of marketing for RS Components North America. “We are very excited to be among such an esteemed group of honorees.”

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. The company offers more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products sourced from over 2,500 suppliers and provides a wide range of value-added services to more than one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, RS Components ships more than 50,000 parcels a day.

RS Components supports customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase.