Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role

Electrical distribution giant Sonepar named the head of its Viking Electric subsidiary to a newly created role in “business transformation,” company officials announced Thursday.

As the company’s new vice president of business transformation, Stacy Stanslaski will be responsible for “accelerating digital initiatives” — particularly the expansion of “new technologies and omnichannel processes across Sonepar’s business in the U.S.”

“Thanks to her experience leading a successful operating company, Stacy has a deep understanding of what it takes to achieve business and operational changes,” Don Sarno, senior vice president of digital enterprise at Sonepar Americas, said in a statement. “Across every role she’s held, Stacy has demonstrated great aptitude for bringing solutions to market that add deep value for customers and associates”

Stanslaski has served as president of Viking Electric since 2017; she will continue leading Viking, as well, until a successor is appointed.

