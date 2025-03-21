Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role

She will continue to lead Viking until a successor is announced.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 21, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 (1)
Sonepar

Electrical distribution giant Sonepar named the head of its Viking Electric subsidiary to a newly created role in “business transformation,” company officials announced Thursday.

As the company’s new vice president of business transformation, Stacy Stanslaski will be responsible for “accelerating digital initiatives” — particularly the expansion of “new technologies and omnichannel processes across Sonepar’s business in the U.S.”

“Thanks to her experience leading a successful operating company, Stacy has a deep understanding of what it takes to achieve business and operational changes,” Don Sarno, senior vice president of digital enterprise at Sonepar Americas, said in a statement. “Across every role she’s held, Stacy has demonstrated great aptitude for bringing solutions to market that add deep value for customers and associates”

Stanslaski has served as president of Viking Electric since 2017; she will continue leading Viking, as well, until a successor is appointed.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
March 7, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Vallen Names New CFO
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 2 05 21 Pm
Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President
February 27, 2025
Related Stories
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Staffing Changes
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Names New CFO
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 2 05 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 21, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Names New CFO
Sonia Timmons previously served as senior vice president of finance.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 2 05 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President
Raymond Sharrah will remain CEO.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 26 At 3 26 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Former Crescent Electric CEO to Lead Electrical Supplier’s Sales Operation
Scott Teerlinck will become president of commercial operations at Atkore.
February 26, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 12 49 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names New Chief Executive
The tool supplier also appointed a new COO and chief revenue officer.
February 21, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names Former Optimas, HD Supply Executive as New CEO
Anesa Chaibi most recently served as chief transformation officer at private equity firm Coalesce.
February 10, 2025
Echelon Supply and Service branch, Pasadena, Texas.
Staffing Changes
Echelon Supply Names New President
The industrial and hydraulic hose distributor promoted its chief financial officer.
January 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 1 58 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore
Jeffrey Wincel will take over the monthly Manufacturing ISM Report on Business in March.
January 23, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Staffing Changes
Stellar Industrial Supply Names Tom Gale to its Board
The company said Gale would bring "unique 'inside baseball' industry insight."
January 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 10 At 12 28 33 Pm 67816ec1e87e0
Staffing Changes
Viking Electric Adds Twin Cities Contractor Sales Manager
Gregg Miller will lead the Sonepar company's sales strategy across the metro area.
January 17, 2025
4 96 Image 1
Staffing Changes
Auveco Appoints Former Summit Electric CEO as Chief Executive
Ed Gerber led Summit through its sale to Sonepar and served as president of the Industrial Supply Association.
January 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6
Staffing Changes
Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President
Faisal Hamadi, currently the company's VP of value creation systems, will succeed Franklin Cardenas.
January 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 14 2 18 40 Pm
Staffing Changes
Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs
The company also promoted new finance, warehouse and HR executives.
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 32 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President
Larry Ferracci currently serves as the company's chief operating officer.
January 13, 2025
Kennedy
Staffing Changes
The Kennedy Company Names New CEO
Tom Cacciola is the first chief executive from outside the company's founding family.
January 10, 2025