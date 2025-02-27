Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President

Lighting supplier Streamlight has promoted its chief revenue officer to president of the company, officials announced Wednesday.

Michael Dineen takes over the role from Raymond Sharrah, who will remain the company's chief executive officer. Dineen first joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing in 2009; he was named chief revenue officer in 2022.

“Mike’s deep understanding of our business, combined with his forward-thinking approach to leadership, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Streamlight into its next phase of growth,” Sharrah said in the announcement. “During his tenures as vice president of sales and marketing and as chief revenue officer, he consistently demonstrated his ability to drive results, foster innovation and build strong relationships with our employees, customers and suppliers."