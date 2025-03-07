Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives

Exotic Automation & Supply announced Wednesday that it has promoted Executive Vice President Steve Orlando to president of the company, succeeding Tom Marino after he was named chief executive officer.

The suburban Detroit company, founded in 1963, operates 19 branches in Michigan and Indiana and says it is one of the country’s largest Parker Hannifin distributors.

Orlando first joined Exotic in 2005 after 15 years at Morrell Inc.

"Tom has been an exceptional mentor, leader and friend and I am honored to take on the role of president of Exotic and lead this incredible team," Orlando said in a statement.