Vallen Names New CFO

Vallen announced Tuesday that Senior Vice President of Finance Sonia Timmons had been promoted to chief financial officer effective March 1.

Timmons will lead the company's global finance organization and will be responsible for business finance, accounting, and financial planning and analysis.

She first joined Vallen as a senior financial analyst in 2007.

“Sonia has been an important member of my executive leadership team, and I’m thrilled to work alongside her as CFO,” Vallen CEO Chuck Delph said in the announcement. “I am confident that her commitment to our mission, her leadership and expertise will continue to play a vital role in achieving operational excellence and driving profitable growth across our global enterprise.”

Vallen ranked at no. 13 on ID's 2024 Big 50 list.