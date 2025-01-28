Echelon Supply and Service Names New President

Upstate New York industrial product and hydraulic hose distributor Echelon Supply and Service announced Tuesday that it has promoted Executive Vice President and CFO Matthew DeKay to company president.

DeKay has been with Echelon for 13 years, and company officials said he particularly helped guide the company's "important changes" over the past year, including improvements to key systems and in the business' profitability.

“Matt has proven to be a thoughtful and effective leader during a critical time for Echelon,” Bob Hund, the chairman of the company's board, said in a statement. “His focus on operational excellence, customer success and team collaboration positions Echelon for a strong and sustainable future.”

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on Echelon’s legacy of reliability and customer-first service,” DeKay said. “Our vision is to be the industry’s first call for dependable hose solutions, and I’m excited to work with our team to deliver the best hose solution and to always make it right — every time.”

Echelon ranked no. 49 on ID's 2024 Big 50.