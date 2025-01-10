The Kennedy Company Names New CEO

Tom Cacciola is the first chief executive from outside the company's founding family.

The Kennedy Co.
Jan 10, 2025
Kennedy
Kennedy Company/YouTube

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Kennedy Company, a leading national fuel equipment distributor, announced the appointment of Thomas R. Cacciola as its chief executive officer effective Jan. 6.

Cacciola is the first CEO from outside the founding family, which has owned and operated the business for the past 95 years.

Cacciola was most recently the chief real estate officer for EG America, a leading fuel forecourt and convenience store operator. His leadership drove growth, innovation, and operational excellence across a real estate portfolio of over 1,600 convenience stores in 30 states.

Cacciola has over 30 years of experience in the convenience store and fuel industry, including leadership responsibility for operations, marketing, maintenance, construction, real estate, environmental compliance, and sustainability. He began his career at Cumberland Farms, where he served as vice president of real estate and played a key role in EG America's successful acquisition of the company.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the Kennedy family,” said Kristen Kennedy, chairperson of the board of directors. “It is the right time to make a change and bring in new leadership. We are confident his industry acumen and strategic vision for growth will benefit our customers, vendors, and industry partners. He is the ideal leader to guide the company at a time when significant changes in the fueling industry will present opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Cacciola added: “I am honored to join such a remarkable company that has served the fueling industry for nearly 100 years. The Kennedy Company is at a pivotal time in its journey. I look forward to working with the team to enhance customer value, expand our markets, and achieve the board's strategic growth goals.”

Under Cacciola’s leadership, the Kennedy Company will continue its growth strategy of providing petroleum equipment and service to fueling facilities across multiple industries, including expanding its data center support segment.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 40 37 Pm
RS Names New Pricing, Procurement VP
January 9, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company
January 7, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager
January 7, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 40 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
RS Names New Pricing, Procurement VP
I Stock 1902076549
Staffing Changes
Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 8, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Staffing Changes
Fastenal’s CFO to Leave the Company
Holden Lewis will depart after nearly nine years with the Minnesota distributor.
January 7, 2025
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager
Anthony DeSalvo was promoted after managing a nearly $60 million sales region.
January 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm 66fd9b1f1bc52
Staffing Changes
ISA Names MSC Metalworking Exec to Board
ISA officials said that she would bring "fresh perspectives" to the group.
January 6, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a
Staffing Changes
Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services
Ray Archer will succeed Dave Leonhard, who is retiring after a career of more than 40 years.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group Leader
Jay Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will depart the company early next year.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs
Cliff Shimer was promoted to executive vice president of business transformation.
December 18, 2024
Summit Electric Supply Gonzales Service Center, Gonzales, La.
Staffing Changes
Summit Electric Supply Announces New President
Dwayne Roberts currently serves as the Sonepar subsidiary's vice president of operations.
December 16, 2024
Mayer branch, Sylacauga, Ala.
Staffing Changes
Rexel Subsidiary Mayer Names New President
Pat Daley joins the company from Schneider Electric.
December 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 13 At 1 41 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bearing Headquarters Executive Announces Retirement
BHQ Executive Vice President Jim Scardina is departing after more than 56 years.
December 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Lake Michigan Sales Managers
The acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply significantly bolstered BlackHawk’s presence in the Lake Michigan region.
December 3, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Doubles its U.S. Sawing Products Specialist Staff
Four more specialists have joined the Massachusetts tool supplier.
November 25, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names New Sales, Marketing Exec
She most recently served as vice president and general manager at Fluke Corp.
November 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Northeast Region General Manager
Marco Morgado brings more than 30 years' experience to the role.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 11 27 28 Am
Staffing Changes
Motion Names New Executive for Canada, Mexico
Eric Gonzalez will lead Motion’s businesses in Mexico and Canada.
November 14, 2024