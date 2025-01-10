The Kennedy Company Names New CEO

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Kennedy Company, a leading national fuel equipment distributor, announced the appointment of Thomas R. Cacciola as its chief executive officer effective Jan. 6.

Cacciola is the first CEO from outside the founding family, which has owned and operated the business for the past 95 years.

Cacciola was most recently the chief real estate officer for EG America, a leading fuel forecourt and convenience store operator. His leadership drove growth, innovation, and operational excellence across a real estate portfolio of over 1,600 convenience stores in 30 states.

Cacciola has over 30 years of experience in the convenience store and fuel industry, including leadership responsibility for operations, marketing, maintenance, construction, real estate, environmental compliance, and sustainability. He began his career at Cumberland Farms, where he served as vice president of real estate and played a key role in EG America's successful acquisition of the company.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the Kennedy family,” said Kristen Kennedy, chairperson of the board of directors. “It is the right time to make a change and bring in new leadership. We are confident his industry acumen and strategic vision for growth will benefit our customers, vendors, and industry partners. He is the ideal leader to guide the company at a time when significant changes in the fueling industry will present opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Cacciola added: “I am honored to join such a remarkable company that has served the fueling industry for nearly 100 years. The Kennedy Company is at a pivotal time in its journey. I look forward to working with the team to enhance customer value, expand our markets, and achieve the board's strategic growth goals.”

Under Cacciola’s leadership, the Kennedy Company will continue its growth strategy of providing petroleum equipment and service to fueling facilities across multiple industries, including expanding its data center support segment.