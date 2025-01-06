Industrial Supply Association Names MSC's Dulski to Board of Directors

ISA officials said that she would bring "fresh perspectives" to the group.

Industrial Supply Association
Jan 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm 66fd9b1f1bc52

The Industrial Supply Association announced that it has welcomed Sara Dulski to its board of directors starting Jan. 1.

Dulski is currently the head of business unit – Metalworking at MSC Industrial Supply Co., where she leads a portfolio that includes metalworking production tools and innovative value-added services. With her leadership experience and forward-thinking approach, Dulski is set to bring fresh perspectives to ISA’s mission of empowering the industrial supply channel.

“Sara’s background and passion for driving innovation in the industrial space make her an excellent addition to our board,” said Brendan Breen, ISA CEO. “Her leadership at MSC Industrial Supply Co. and her understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry will help ISA continue to deliver meaningful value to our members.”

“Joining the ISA Board of Directors is an incredible opportunity to work alongside others who are equally dedicated to strengthening the industrial supply channel," Dulski said. "I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to initiatives that make a difference for our members.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 1, 2025
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a
Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group Leader
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs
December 18, 2024
Related Stories
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace 66e9d631c8f3a
Staffing Changes
Crawford Appoints Vice President of Rockwell Automation and Services
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group Leader
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73 674f4690bea9b
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Manufacturing Group Leader
Jay Costa succeeds Todd Sanzone, who will depart the company early next year.
December 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New Executive VPs
Cliff Shimer was promoted to executive vice president of business transformation.
December 18, 2024
Summit Electric Supply Gonzales Service Center, Gonzales, La.
Staffing Changes
Summit Electric Supply Announces New President
Dwayne Roberts currently serves as the Sonepar subsidiary's vice president of operations.
December 16, 2024
Mayer branch, Sylacauga, Ala.
Staffing Changes
Rexel Subsidiary Mayer Names New President
Pat Daley joins the company from Schneider Electric.
December 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 13 At 1 41 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Bearing Headquarters Executive Announces Retirement
BHQ Executive Vice President Jim Scardina is departing after more than 56 years.
December 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Lake Michigan Sales Managers
The acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply significantly bolstered BlackHawk’s presence in the Lake Michigan region.
December 3, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175450495
Staffing Changes
Starrett Doubles its U.S. Sawing Products Specialist Staff
Four more specialists have joined the Massachusetts tool supplier.
November 25, 2024
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 669a71104c936 6706dd69d0741
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Names New Sales, Marketing Exec
She most recently served as vice president and general manager at Fluke Corp.
November 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 67082727f0c73
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Northeast Region General Manager
Marco Morgado brings more than 30 years' experience to the role.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 11 27 28 Am
Staffing Changes
Motion Names New Executive for Canada, Mexico
Eric Gonzalez will lead Motion’s businesses in Mexico and Canada.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1326716334
Staffing Changes
Former Anixter CEO Named CD&R Advisor
Galvin will help the firm identify and execute new investments in the industrial sector.
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 12 At 12 47 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISA Names New Director of Education
Ashley Wade will spearhead ISA’s commitment to high-quality education and training resources.
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am
Staffing Changes
QXO Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
He previously served as the first-ever head of AI for Target.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Staffing Changes
Springfield Electric Names New Sales Exec
Willie Collier will lead the Sonepar subsidiary's sales strategy.
November 7, 2024