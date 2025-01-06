Industrial Supply Association Names MSC's Dulski to Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association announced that it has welcomed Sara Dulski to its board of directors starting Jan. 1.

Dulski is currently the head of business unit – Metalworking at MSC Industrial Supply Co., where she leads a portfolio that includes metalworking production tools and innovative value-added services. With her leadership experience and forward-thinking approach, Dulski is set to bring fresh perspectives to ISA’s mission of empowering the industrial supply channel.

“Sara’s background and passion for driving innovation in the industrial space make her an excellent addition to our board,” said Brendan Breen, ISA CEO. “Her leadership at MSC Industrial Supply Co. and her understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry will help ISA continue to deliver meaningful value to our members.”

“Joining the ISA Board of Directors is an incredible opportunity to work alongside others who are equally dedicated to strengthening the industrial supply channel," Dulski said. "I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to initiatives that make a difference for our members.”