Border States Names Director of Mergers and Acquisitions

Aaron Hughes formerly owned Advance Electrical Supply, which was acquired by Border States in 2022.

Oct 15, 2024
Border States branch, Maple Grove, Minn.
FARGO, N.D. — Aaron Hughes, the former owner of Advance Electrical Supply and area director at Border States, has been promoted to mergers and acquisitions director effective Oct. 1, the company announced Tuesday.

Hughes started his career in the electrical industry with Power & Generation Testing, performing acceptance and maintenance testing at substations and large industrial end users in the Southeast. He graduated from Tennessee Tech with an electrical engineering degree and Northwestern with a Master of Business Administration, as well as working in various roles with Square D and Siemens before purchasing Advance Electrical Supply in 2015 with Michael Mayworm.

In this new role, Hughes will act as a strategic partner in driving Border States’ growth strategy by identifying, evaluating and executing mergers and acquisitions. Hughes brings a unique perspective to the position as the former owner of a company acquired by Border States. Since the acquisition of Advance Electrical, Hughes has worked as area director for Border States’ Illinois/Indiana area.

