BlackHawk Industrial Names New Category Director, Packaging Leader

Both have played key roles in BlackHawk’s category management.

BlackHawk Industrial
Oct 10, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and mission-critical industrial products, on Thursday announced two key leadership appointments: the promotion of Brooke Bedford to category director, and the appointment of Matt Roers to lead the packaging product category.

These strategic moves reinforce BlackHawk’s commitment to operational excellence, leadership development, and driving growth and innovation. Since joining the company, both Bedford and Roers have been instrumental in BlackHawk’s category management success, building strong supplier partnerships and developing a team of skilled product experts.

"Brooke and Matt have consistently proven themselves as strategic leaders who deliver results. Their ability to cultivate relationships with top suppliers and manage complex responsibilities has been crucial to BlackHawk’s growth," said Jim Biel, vice president of category management. "Their commitment to excellence and being the best makes them ideal choices for these roles."

Bedford’s leadership has significantly enhanced relationships with strategic suppliers, positioning BlackHawk as a preferred partner in the industry. Her promotion marks a pivotal step in expanding the company's product and supply chain management capabilities, while also highlighting BlackHawk’s commitment to fostering leadership and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

"I am honored to take on this role and continue building strong partnerships with our suppliers,” said Bedford. “Leading the abrasives and fluids categories allows us to provide more comprehensive solutions while driving growth and innovation. I look forward to working with a talented team as we advance BlackHawk’s capabilities."

BlackHawk is further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions with Roers’ appointment to lead the entire packaging category. His extensive industry expertise will unify the packaging category under a single leader, ensuring better collaboration with sales teams and suppliers. Previously, packaging was managed by multiple leaders, but Roers’ years of product management experience and proven track record of driving efficiency and growth will be critical to advancing BlackHawk’s packaging business.

"I’m excited to take on this expanded role and align our packaging category for success,” said Roers. “By consolidating all aspects of packaging under one leadership structure, we can streamline supplier relationships and provide our customers with more consistent service. I look forward to working with Brooke and the entire category management team to continue strengthening BlackHawk’s market position."

