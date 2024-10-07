Arrow Fastener COO Promoted to Chief Executive

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — GreatStar Tools USA, a leading manufacturer of hand tools serving DIY, professional and industrial markets worldwide, announced the promotion of Roberto Izaguirre to chief executive officer of Arrow Fastener Company LLC.

Izaguirre previously served as Arrow Fastener's chief operating officer and, prior to that, as vice president of global sales. In his new role as CEO, Izaguirre is responsible for overseeing all facets of the company and for working with the executive leadership team to ensure Arrow Fastener's continued growth and success.

"Roberto Izaguirre is the clear choice for Arrow Fastener's new CEO," said Gary DuBoff, CEO, GreatStar Tools USA. "In his previous positions here at the company, Roberto had already proven his capacity and skill as a leader and collaborator and his career is marked by significant achievements. Roberto has consistently elevated Arrow Fastener's sales and marketing strategies, meeting or exceeding goals year after year. We are confident that Roberto is the right person to lead our company forward, maintaining our valued reputation and continuing our success within our industry."

"I am tremendously excited to accept the opportunity to lead Arrow," Izaguirre said. "It is an iconic American tool company with a long, successful history. I am honored to be able to follow Gary as CEO. It is the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of Arrow's next chapter, and I am looking forward to engaging with all our employees, customers and suppliers."

Today, Arrow Fastener manufactures over 70% of its products in its Saddle Brook, New Jersey, headquarters facility, including the iconic T50 Heavy-Duty Staple Gun. The company is also the brand, marketing and distribution operation for Pony Jorgenson, Goldblatt and SK Professional Tools for the independent hardware channel.

Most recently, Arrow Fastener entered the commercial construction market with Arrow RevealCut, an all-in-one precision workstation that allows ceiling installation professionals to cut acoustic ceiling tiles in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost with precise results and minimal waste, while also being designed to decrease jobsite accidents.

Izaguirre will refine, enhance and execute the company's strategy and roadmap with a commitment to expanding the new product offering and driving brand awareness as he leads and collaborates with the company's new executive leadership team:

Melissa Karlovich – Vice President HR & Group VP|CHRO at GreatStar Tools USA: Karlovich has been at Arrow Fastener for almost 12 years and has responsibility for Arrow's Saddle Brook, N.J., facility as well as expanded oversight for additional GreatStar Tools USA companies: Prime-Line, Shop-Vac, SK Professional Tools and GreatStar Tools USA North American satellite operations.

Taiwo Akinyemi – Vice President Finance: Akinyemi has been at Arrow Fastener for almost 9 years in a variety of positions, including Global Director of Finance and Accounting and Manager of FP&A. "Tai" brings over 20 years consumer packaged goods experience including over 10 years of leadership experience in the building materials sector.

Justin Sumner – Vice President Sales: At Arrow Fastener for 12 years, Sumner previously has been the Director, The Home Depot North American and Canadian Sales, and Director, The Home Depot, North America. Sumner is responsible for overseeing and directing Arrow's global sales team initiatives for the Arrow, SK Professional Tools, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands.

David Donald – Vice President Operations: Before joining Arrow Fastener 2 years ago, Donald spent 18 years in the industry in various positions, including Vice President, Global Manufacturing Strategy and as Director of Operations, and other notable positions within the industry. Donald leads manufacturing and global distribution operations for Arrow's Saddle Brook, NJ, facility.

Christopher Woolley – Vice President Product & Brand Management: Prior to his 2 years with Arrow Fastener, Woolley held various new product development and mergers and acquisitions leadership positions in the industry. Woolley leads Product Development and Brand Marketing activities for Arrow, SK Professional Tools, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands.

Arrow Fastener, Pony Jorgensen, SK Professional and Goldblatt are part of the GreatStar Tools USA brand portfolio, owned by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co. Ltd., one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in Asia, specializing in designing and manufacturing high-quality products for DIY, professional and industrial markets globally.