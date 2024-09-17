Crawford Automation Services Exec to Retire

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, announced that Dave Leonhard, vice president of automation services, will retire at the end of 2024.

Having spent the majority of his professional journey with Rockwell Automation, Leonhard brought his wealth of experience and visionary leadership to Crawford in 2022. Under his dynamic guidance, the distributor’s industrial automation and services/solutions business has thrived.

“I couldn’t be happier with where my career ended. I know this company is built on high morals, and with a solid culture of winning their customers’ loyalties,“ Leonhard said in an internal announcement. “In the days ahead, I plan on finishing my dream 'barndominium' on the Tennessee River. I have my family, grandchildren, and many hobbies to keep me going. I especially want to get on with the power of using time to my advantage and having fun. With all my deepest appreciation for supporting me and Crawford, I bid you all farewell.”

“We are deeply grateful for the 41 years of dedication and exceptional service that Dave has given to our industry and the two years he spent with Crawford,” said Mike Dumas, Crawford’s president. “His leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in our growth and success. Dave has not only been a remarkable leader but also a mentor and friend to many. His presence will be missed, and his legacy will continue to inspire us. We wish Dave all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”