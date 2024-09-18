AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP

Jim Henning brings decades of experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry.

AFC Industries
Sep 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
AFC Industries

SAGINAW, Mich. — AFC Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jim Henning as the new vice president of sales for the AFC Tooling Group.

With over 35 years of experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry, Henning brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from leading companies such as Walter, Kennametal, Widia and, most recently, Dapra. 

In his new role, Henning will oversee key strategic initiatives within the AFC Tooling Group. Henning will focus on aligning marketing and sales strategies to drive revenue growth, while also leading efforts to expand AFC's customer base through business development. Additionally, Henning will work with the executive team on pricing strategy and contract compliance to support overall sales objectives. 

Tom Hagarty, president of the AFC Tooling Group, said:

“We are excited to welcome Jim to our leadership team. His extensive experience in the tooling industry and proven track record of driving growth makes him a perfect fit for AFC Tooling Group. Jim’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen relationships with key customers and pursue new opportunities in the marketplace.” 

Henning will be working closely with Jim Terry and the sales teams from PF Markey and Cline Tool to drive sales development and support ongoing business growth initiatives.

