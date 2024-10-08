Graybar Names Richmond District VP

Cole Doolittle will lead Graybar’s operations across parts of five states.

Graybar
Oct 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 2 08 00 Pm
Graybar

Cole DoolittleCole DoolittleGraybarST. LOUIS – Graybar announced Monday that it has named Cole Doolittle as district vice president for the company’s Richmond district, effective Nov. 1.

Doolittle joined Graybar in 2012 and has advanced through sales and sales management positions across the southeastern U.S. He currently serves as director of electrical sales for the company’s Atlanta district, a position he has held since 2022. As district vce president, he will lead Graybar’s business operations in a territory that includes North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and portions of South Carolina and Tennessee.

“We congratulate Cole on his promotion to District Vice President,” said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. “Throughout his career, Cole has built a reputation as a customer-focused leader who achieves positive results.

"I look forward to working with him in his new assignment and am confident that he will position the Richmond District for continued growth and success.”

