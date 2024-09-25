MSC Announces Promotion of COO

Martina McIsaac will assume responsibility for the company's day-to-day operations.

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Sep 25, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Martina McIsaacMartina McIsaacMSC Industrial Supply Co.MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, on Tuesday announced the promotion of Martina McIsaac to president and chief operating officer effective Sept. 23.

Previously serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer, McIsaac has helped MSC deliver improvements to its customer experience, supplier relationships, working capital efficiency, supply chain operations and more. In her new role, McIsaac will have formal responsibility for the entirety of MSC's day-to-day operations, which include sales, marketing, solutions, supply chain, category management, supplier relations, sustainability and information technology.

"Over the past two years, Martina has made significant improvements to our internal and external operations. She has elevated the customer experience by improving service levels and fill rates, executed strategic initiatives across our supply chain and further improved our working capital efficiencies," said MSC CEO Erik Gershwind. "Over this time, she has shown an ability to execute large, complex initiatives to guide the business to be more focused operationally and strategically. The board of directors and I have full confidence in Martina's ability to take on the President responsibilities due to her sharp strategic thinking and strong team building capabilities.

"This move tightens the connection and improves our ability to capture synergies between our technology functions and the operations of our business. It also allows me to put greater focus on our long-term strategic direction and cultivating the next generation of MSC's competitive advantage, business development, and talent development. It will enable me to have a more direct interaction and communication with our primary stakeholders — associates, customers, shareholders and suppliers — on our path to generating long-term shareholder value."

McIsaac joined MSC in October 2022 following a nine-year tenure with Hilti Corporation, a multinational company that develops, manufactures and markets hardware, software and services for the construction, building maintenance, energy and manufacturing industries. She served as region head and chief executive officer of Hilti Inc., leading the North America organization to significantly outperform the market with strong top-line and profit growth. Prior to joining Hilti, McIsaac had a 14-year tenure with Avery Dennison, where she served in a range of sales, marketing, business development and operational roles in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Canada and the U.S. prior to being named vice president and general manager of its Performance Polymers division.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 19 At 1 14 15 Pm
Builders FirstSource Announces CEO Transition
September 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP
September 18, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace
Crawford Automation Services Exec to Retire
September 17, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 09 19 At 1 14 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Builders FirstSource Announces CEO Transition
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
Staffing Changes
AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace
Staffing Changes
Crawford Automation Services Exec to Retire
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
Staffing Changes
AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP
Jim Henning brings decades of experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry.
September 18, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace
Staffing Changes
Crawford Automation Services Exec to Retire
Dave Leonhard spent most of his career at Rockwell Automation before joining Crawford in 2022.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 17 At 1 50 30 Pm
Supply Chain
Aramsco Names Grainger VP as Chief Commercial Officer
Kiki Katz formerly served as a regional vice president at Grainger.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am 66c5f69e087be
Staffing Changes
Graybar Adds Executive 'Customer Experience' Role
The company promoted a longtime Graybar veteran to the newly created position.
September 12, 2024
Esp Splash Md
Staffing Changes
Imperial Dade Names New CFO
Fareed Khan joins the company after years in the food sector.
September 12, 2024
Many Companies
Staffing Changes
Flow Control Group's Founder, CEO to Become Executive Chairman
The company's president will become the new chief executive.
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 17 28 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Names New Director of Warehouse Optimization
Andres Nunez most recently served as director of operations at AGCO in Illinois.
September 4, 2024
Msc Sized
Staffing Changes
MSC Appoints Former ADI President to its Board
As an independent board member, he strengthens the company's corporate governance profile.
August 29, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Staffing Changes
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up — and How to Fix It
Many employees aren't missing work just because they don't want to be there.
August 28, 2024
Ep15tn
Staffing Changes
Gen Z in Manufacturing: I Make Less Than My Old Job and I’m a Million Times Happier
ANCA’s first female applications engineer in the U.S. discusses what drives away Gen Z.
August 27, 2024
Afc
Staffing Changes
AFC Adds VP to Newly Established Unit
The company hopes to prepare its new aerospace unit for scalable growth.
August 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 22 At 3 57 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Mill Steel Co. Names New CFO
Scott Hauncher joins the steel distributor from Huron Capital Partners.
August 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executives
The newly promoted VPs will lead the company's industrial and construction sales.
August 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523 6696d5e3ce996
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive
Bob Miller previously led the company's supply chain services organization.
August 19, 2024