Aramsco Names Grainger VP as Chief Commercial Officer

RADNOR, Pa. — Aramsco Inc. announced that Kiki Katz has joined the Aramsco family as the company's new chief commercial officer.

In this role, Katz will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Aramsco's U.S.-based commercial organization, including the sales organization, product strategy and marketing teams.

Katz brings a wealth of experience to Aramsco with a proven track record of leadership and success in the industry. Prior to joining Aramsco, Katz served as regional vice president at Grainger, where she gained extensive experience in human resources, sales management, sales operations, store operations, and distribution center management. Throughout her 12-year career at Grainger, she played a pivotal role in driving sales leadership and operational excellence, making her an invaluable addition to the Aramsco team.

Before her tenure at Grainger, Katz held various roles in human resources at Hartford Financial Services and Travelers Insurance Company, further broadening her expertise across multiple facets of business management.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kiki join our organization," said Rich Salerno, CEO of Aramsco. "Her talent, experience, and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to oversee our commercial operations and drive our business forward."