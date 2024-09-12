Graybar Adds Executive 'Customer Experience' Role

The company promoted a longtime Graybar veteran to the newly created position.

Graybar
Sep 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am 66c5f69e087be
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Andy Ciccone has been named vice president - customer experience, effective Nov. 1.

Ciccone currently serves as district vice president in Graybar's Richmond district. Since joining the company 32 years ago, he has worked in sales, branch management, district management and corporate leadership roles.

In this new position, he will be responsible for developing and implementing a companywide strategy that leverages Graybar's vast capabilities to transform the customer experience.

"We congratulate Andy on his promotion," said Dennis E. DeSousa, Graybar's senior vice president and general manager. "Andy's extensive experience within Graybar and the industry gives him a deep understanding of the priorities that matter most to our customers.

"As our industry evolves, I am confident that he will build on our longstanding culture of employee ownership and service excellence to reimagine the customer experience for the future."

