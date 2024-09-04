Border States Names New Director of Warehouse Optimization

FARGO, N.D. — Andres Nunez has been named director of warehouse optimization at Border States, the company announced last week.

In this role, Nunez will lead Border States’ strategy on warehouse processes and systems. The company has grown significantly in the past five years and looks ahead to the opening of several regional distribution centers in the coming years. This role will be instrumental in the rollout of automation technology and processes and standardizing warehousing procedures to scale and grow with the company.

Nunez brings more than 25 years of experience in warehousing and manufacturing, most recently at Precision Planting (AGCO) in Morton, Illinois, where he was the director of operations for their distribution center.

Nunez holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico de La Laguna and an MBA from Universidad Iberoamericana. His approach is based on a continuous improvement methodology with a focus on customer value creation and employee engagement.