Border States Names New Director of Warehouse Optimization

Andres Nunez most recently served as director of operations at AGCO in Illinois.

Border States
Sep 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 17 28 Pm

FARGO, N.D. — Andres Nunez has been named director of warehouse optimization at Border States, the company announced last week.

In this role, Nunez will lead Border States’ strategy on warehouse processes and systems. The company has grown significantly in the past five years and looks ahead to the opening of several regional distribution centers in the coming years. This role will be instrumental in the rollout of automation technology and processes and standardizing warehousing procedures to scale and grow with the company. 

Nunez brings more than 25 years of experience in warehousing and manufacturing, most recently at Precision Planting (AGCO) in Morton, Illinois, where he was the director of operations for their distribution center.

Nunez holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico de La Laguna and an MBA from Universidad Iberoamericana. His approach is based on a continuous improvement methodology with a focus on customer value creation and employee engagement.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
Msc Sized
MSC Appoints Former ADI President to its Board
August 29, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up—And How to Fix It
August 28, 2024
Ep15tn
Gen Z in Manufacturing: I Make Less Than My Old Job and I’m a Million Times Happier
August 27, 2024
Related Stories
Msc Sized
Staffing Changes
MSC Appoints Former ADI President to its Board
Afc
Staffing Changes
AFC Adds VP to Newly Established Unit
Screenshot 2024 08 22 At 3 57 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Mill Steel Co. Names New CFO
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Staffing Changes
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up—And How to Fix It
Many employees aren't missing work just because they don't want to be there.
August 28, 2024
Ep15tn
Staffing Changes
Gen Z in Manufacturing: I Make Less Than My Old Job and I’m a Million Times Happier
ANCA’s first female applications engineer in the U.S. discusses what drives away Gen Z.
August 27, 2024
Afc
Staffing Changes
AFC Adds VP to Newly Established Unit
The company hopes to prepare its new aerospace unit for scalable growth.
August 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 22 At 3 57 07 Pm
Staffing Changes
Mill Steel Co. Names New CFO
Scott Hauncher joins the steel distributor from Huron Capital Partners.
August 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am
Staffing Changes
Graybar Appoints New Sales Executives
The newly promoted VPs will lead the company's industrial and construction sales.
August 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669 663b8bb9ef523 6696d5e3ce996
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Fasteners Executive
Bob Miller previously led the company's supply chain services organization.
August 19, 2024
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Staffing Changes
DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer
The company named a former Target executive to the newly created position.
August 16, 2024
Generation Succession2 980x735
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Names New Company President
The company has become a third-generation family-owned business.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
Staffing Changes
US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive
Jeff Wood previously served as vice president of operations at Wesco International.
August 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm
Staffing Changes
AFC Industries Announces Marketing Executive
Joe Shoemaker will serve as the company's vice president of marketing for North America.
August 14, 2024
Global Industrial Sf 600edce534adf
Staffing Changes
Global Industrial Names New Chief Marketing Officer
Lisa Goldson Armstrong mostly recently led marketing at Resideo Technologies.
August 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 1 44 30 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Fastener VMI Manager
The appointment bolsters the company's new Supply Chain Solutions team.
August 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names New Strategy Executive
Lauren Baker formerly held marketing and strategy roles at Copeland and Emerson.
August 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 15 42 Pm
Staffing Changes
Elevated Industrial Solutions Names New CEO
Romy O’Daniel previously served as senior vice president of sales at Crescent Electric.
July 30, 2024