Imperial Dade Names New CFO

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced Monday that Fareed Khan has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 9.

Khan is an accomplished finance and operating executive with more than two decades of leadership experience at public and private companies. He most recently served as CFO of JustFoodForDogs, where he enhanced the company’s finance infrastructure and strengthened financial planning and analysis capabilities, driving improved KPIs and performance management. His prior experience includes serving as CFO of both Kellogg Corporation and US Foods, where he led the company’s IPO in 2016. At Imperial Dade, Khan will oversee the accounting, finance, tax, internal audit and shared services functions.

“On behalf of the entire Imperial Dade team, I’m thrilled to welcome Fareed to the company," said Jason Tillis, chief executive officer of Imperial Dade. "His strong strategic and financial acumen and extensive experience scaling distribution businesses will be instrumental to driving Imperial Dade’s continued robust growth.”

“It is a privilege to join Imperial Dade at such an exciting stage in its growth trajectory,” said Khan. “Imperial Dade has scaled dramatically over the last several years, and I look forward to partnering with Jason, the Board and the terrific leadership team to drive the financial strategies and investments that will support the company’s continued momentum.”