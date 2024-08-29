MSC Appoints Former ADI President to its Board

As an independent board member, he strengthens the company's corporate governance profile.

Aug 29, 2024
Msc Sized

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Industrial Supply Co. has announced the addition of Rob Aarnes to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have Rob join our Board of Directors," said Chairman of the Board, Mitchell Jacobson. "The addition of an independent member to our board strengthens MSC's corporate governance profile and represents another beneficial change from the reclassification agreement with our shareholders. Rob brings a wealth of experience in operations management and a strong track record of driving profitable growth across various C-level roles at public and private companies. With his experience at ADI Global Distribution ("ADI"), which serves different end markets but has a distribution business model like ours, Rob will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to MSC as we work toward achieving our full potential and creating value for shareholders."

Mr. Aarnes has been President of ADI, a $4.6B global wholesale distributor of commercial and residential security, life safety and audio-visual products, and a leading provider of smart-living products, services, and software, since 2017. ADI is one of the two business segments of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a $7.3B leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide home comfort, security, life safety, and energy efficiency for consumers and homeowners. Before joining ADI, he held various senior leadership roles within private equity, specialty retail and big box consumer electronics retail companies ranging from several hundred million to multi-billion dollar revenue volumes.Rob AarnesRob AarnesPR Newswire

Mr. Aarnes graduated from the United States Naval Academy and subsequently served as a Supply Officer in the U.S. Navy, specializing in global supply chain logistics and contracting services. Mr. Aarnes earned an MBA from San Diego State University.

