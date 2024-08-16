DSG Adds Chief Supply Chain Officer

The company named a former Target executive to the newly created position.

DSG
Aug 16, 2024
DSG location in Sioux Falls, S.D.
DSG

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — DSG on Thursday announced the appointment of Dan Klepack as its chief supply chain officer.

In this newly created role, Klepack will be responsible for driving supply chain optimization, enhancing efficiency, and delivering an exceptional customer experience across DSG's extensive network.

Klepack brings a wealth of experience in supply chain and operations leadership. He most recently served as senior director of supply chain delivery planning and direct vendor shipments at Target Corporation. During his tenure, he drove significant improvements in throughput, capacity planning, demand forecasting and vendor performance management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan as our chief supply chain officer," said DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "His extensive experience in supply chain management, combined with his proven track record of driving operational excellence and continuous improvement, makes him the perfect fit to lead our supply chain initiatives. Dan's collaborative approach and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our service offerings."

Klepack's career began at Lockheed Martin, where he progressed through the leadership development program to become a manufacturing manager. There, he honed his skills in Lean and Continuous Improvement, managing teams and optimizing production processes. In spending more than a decade at Target, he held various leadership roles, including director of new fulfillment capabilities and engineering, where he led efforts to enhance last-mile delivery and store fulfillment strategies.

"I am honored to join DSG and contribute to its purpose of building futures and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Klepack. "The opportunity to work with a dynamic and forward-thinking team is exciting, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive supply chain efficiencies and support DSG's continued growth. I am eager to collaborate with our employee owners and partners to achieve new heights."

Klepack holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Systems Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

