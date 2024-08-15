US LBM Names New Supply Chain Executive

Jeff Wood previously served as vice president of operations at Wesco International.

US LBM
Aug 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 2 57 44 Pm
US LBM

ATLANTA — US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, announced that Jeff Wood has joined the company as senior vice president of supply chain, leading the company’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations.

Wood joins US LBM from Wesco International, a global provider of electrical, communications and utility distribution and supply chain services, where he had served as the company’s senior vice president of operations since 2021. Wood succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Steve Short, who earlier this year was named to the role of regional vice president of operations for US LBM’s South Central region.

“Jeff brings to US LBM a record of success in leading supply chain strategy and operations, and we’re excited to welcome him to our team,” said US LBM Executive Vice President and COO Don Riley. “Jeff’s extensive knowledge and experience will help US LBM further maximize our competitive advantage of creating strong partnerships while developing and implementing best-in-class processes to deliver superior value for our customers and suppliers.”

Wood has held multiple leadership roles in operations, supply chain and distribution, including executive-level roles with Allegion and Schneider Electric after beginning his career with General Electric. He is a graduate of the Missouri University of Science & Technology, holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

