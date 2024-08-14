AFC Industries Announces Marketing Executive

CINCINNATI — AFC Industries, a leading provider of supply chain management and industrial distribution solutions, announced the appointment of Joe Shoemaker as the new vice president of marketing for North America.

With over 20 years of experience in industrial marketing, Shoemaker will lead AFC’s marketing strategies, driving brand growth and enhancing customer engagement across the region.

In his new role, Shoemaker will oversee all marketing functions, including brand management, digital marketing and marketing strategy with a focus on expanding AFC’s footprint in the North American market. His proven track record in developing successful marketing campaigns and driving business growth will be instrumental in advancing AFC’s mission to deliver innovative supply chain solutions.

Kevin Godin, CEO of AFC Industries, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe Shoemaker to AFC Industries," Godin said. "Joe’s extensive experience and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. His leadership in marketing will help us strengthen our brand and deepen our relationships with customers across North America.”

Shoemaker joins AFC Industries after having marketing leadership roles with industrial companies, including Elgin Fastener Group, where he served as vice president of marketing and business development and was responsible for brand strategy. His experience spans various industries, and he is recognized for his ability to align marketing initiatives with business goals to achieve measurable results.

“I am excited to join AFC Industries at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Shoemaker. “I look forward to working with the talented team at AFC to build on the company’s success and to help drive its marketing efforts to new heights.”