Holston Gases Names New Company President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Holston Gases has announced that Joe Baxter will be named president Sept. 1, succeeding Robert Anders, who has been president since 1997.

Anders will continue as CEO, approving all major decisions on the direction of the company. Bill Baxter will continue as chairman of the board.

Joe Baxter has been with Holston Gases for 15 years, starting in sales in Kentucky in 2009, then as manager of the Lexington branch, then regional vice president for the state of Kentucky. Upon his return to Knoxville, Holston’s central offices and main fill plant, in 2022, he assumed the role of executive vice president of the company, directing the sales of multiple regions and becoming involved in operations.

“We are all so proud of how hard Joe has worked to put himself in the position to lead the day-to-day operation of Holston Gases. We are extremely excited about the future under Joe’s direction,” said Anders.