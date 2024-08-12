Global Industrial Names New Chief Marketing Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced the appointment of Lisa Goldson Armstrong as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Monday.

Armstrong will report to Richard Leeds, interim chief executive officer and executive chairman of the board at Global Industrial, and will be responsible for marketing, customer experience, and branding initiatives across the company.

"Lisa is a proven executive, exceptional leader, and strong addition to our senior leadership team. She has a track record of driving growth, delivering innovative customer experiences, and building brands. Lisa's expertise will be invaluable as we execute on our strategy," said Leeds.

"I am excited to join Global Industrial, a company with a unique go-to-market platform and a strong history. I look forward to working with the team as we deliver on our marketing initiatives, strengthen customer relationships, and capitalize on our growth opportunities," said Armstrong.

Armstrong joins Global Industrial with over 20 years of strategy and marketing experience. She most recently served as chief marketing officer and vice president, global marketing at Resideo Technologies. Prior to Resideo, Lisa held senior leadership positions at Filtration Group Madison Industries, Pentair and Honeywell, and has also served on the board of directors at Salo LLC and several nonprofit organizations. Armstrong holds an MBA from Cornell University, an HBA from University of Western Ontario and has received accolades for her marketing leadership from the CMO Club and Twin Cities Business Notable Leaders in Marketing.