Elevated Industrial Solutions Names New CEO

DENVER – Elevated Industrial Solutions on Tuesday announced that Romy O’Daniel has joined its team as chief executive officer as of July 22.

O’Daniel is a passionate and experienced leader with a strong background in the industrial distribution markets. He brings 30 years of sales, operational, strategy, integration and distribution experience. His proven track record of developing high-performing teams and cultures has continued to drive sustainable growth over his long career. Most recently, O’Daniel served as the senior vice president of sales of Crescent Electric, a family-owned electrical supply distributor.

Elevated owners John Ekstein and Damon Judd are enthusiastic about O’Daniel leading the team.

“Elevated has experienced significant growth over the last several years, and John and I remain excited about the future," Damon said. "As owners, we remain committed to the continued growth and development of Elevated, supporting our employees, customers and supplier partners.”

Originally from Pittsburgh, O’Daniel is an avid Steelers fan. He and his wife Vicki of 25 years and their four boys live in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he enjoys the great outdoors, gardening, skiing, mountain biking and playing piano.