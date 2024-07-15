NIBCO Announces Promotions of Financial Leadership Team

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. has announced the promotions of Brian Jaebker to chief financial officer and Todd Nowicki to senior vice president, finance.

In Jaebker’s new role, he will be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax and investor relations.

Jaebker has worked at NIBCO since 2014 and brings past accounting experience to his new role. During his career at NIBCO, he held several positions including director of operations accounting and corporate controller.

Jaebker holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in Bloomington. He also holds his certified public accountant license.

In Nowicki’s new role, he will be responsible for the pricing team, strategic initiatives and long-range planning.

Nowicki joined NIBCO in 1984 and has worked as an industrial engineer, Goshen plant manager, director of residential manufacturing, division controller, operations accounting controller, corporate controller, director of operations and accounting and vice president of finance.

Nowicki holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University. He also holds an MBA from Indiana University-South Bend.

“Both Brian and Todd bring valuable experience and knowledge to their new roles,” said Ashley Martin, president and COO, NIBCO. “NIBCO is excited for both to continue to lead at NIBCO and contribute to our ongoing success.”