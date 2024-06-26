Avnet Announces New Farnell President

Rebeca Obregon will lead the electronics components distributor.

Avnet
Jun 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 1 55 00 Pm
Farnell/Avnet

LEEDS, England — Avnet has announced Rebeca Obregon as the new president of Farnell, an Avnet company, effective July 1.

Farnell is a high-service electronics components distributor with a comprehensive portfolio of products and supported by an international supply chain.

“Since joining Avnet’s leadership team last year, Rebeca has shown her deep commitment to delivering results for our suppliers, customers, partners, and employees,” said Phil Gallagher, CEO, Avnet. “Farnell remains a critical part of Avnet’s overall success and value proposition, and I’m confident that Rebeca is the right leader to steer the organization through its next chapter.”

Obregon previously held the position of senior vice president of Strategic Business Engagements and Supplier Management, where she led Avnet’s United, Velocity and Integrated business units, IP&E (interconnect, passive and electromechanical) supplier management and strategy, mergers and acquisitions.

“Farnell has a rich history as an influential leader in components distribution,” said Obregon. “I look forward to helping our teams at Farnell, Avnet and beyond support our customers at every stage of the product life cycle.”

Obregon has more than 30 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry where she has built and grown teams and businesses from inception to profitable worldwide market leaders. Before joining Avnet in 2023, she was a corporate vice president at Amkor Technology. She holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Arizona State University, and an M.S. in electrical engineering from the National Technological University.

