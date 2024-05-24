Allient Names New CFO

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced the appointment of James Michaud as chief financial officer, effective June 3.

Michaud will succeed Michael R. Leach, who previously announced his retirement from Allient.

Dick Warzala, chairman and CEO, said:

“We are very excited to add Jim to the Allient Team as he is a highly accomplished financial leader with extensive experience in multinational public and private companies, positioning him to hit the ground running. With a deep background in business operations and strategy, Jim has successfully led business transformations, optimization projects and the establishment of finance functions that consistently drove enhanced performance.

“His expertise in global business shared services, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, financial planning, and debt financing will be invaluable as we advance our Simplify to Accelerate NOW strategy and work to accelerate achievement of our goal to generate $1 billion in revenue with expanded margins. Additionally, his experience in corporate governance, audit, team mentoring and development, and investor relations makes him an ideal fit for our organization.”

Michaud has served as chief financial officer and a senior corporate leader at several large public and private companies. He joins Allient from Elior North America, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2020. Elior North America is a $1.5 billion subsidiary of Elior Group SA, a global contract food and support services company. Prior to that, he was VP, global business services and chief accounting officer for Delaware North, a global privately held hospitality company. He also previously held senior finance roles at Armored Autogroup Inc., Warnaco Group Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. He began his career in public accounting, including the role of senior manager with Ernst & Young LLP. Michaud, a certified public accountant, earned his B.S., Accountancy at Bentley University.

“This is an exciting time for Allient, and I look forward to building on the momentum the company has gained and ensuring we are well prepared with our business initiatives to scale effectively in the years ahead,” said Michaud.