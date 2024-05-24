Allient Names New CFO

He will succeed the retiring Michael Leach.

Allient Inc.
May 24, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm 6511e5416a5e8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced the appointment of James Michaud as chief financial officer, effective June 3.

Michaud will succeed Michael R. Leach, who previously announced his retirement from Allient.

Dick Warzala, chairman and CEO, said:

“We are very excited to add Jim to the Allient Team as he is a highly accomplished financial leader with extensive experience in multinational public and private companies, positioning him to hit the ground running. With a deep background in business operations and strategy, Jim has successfully led business transformations, optimization projects and the establishment of finance functions that consistently drove enhanced performance.


“His expertise in global business shared services, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, financial planning, and debt financing will be invaluable as we advance our Simplify to Accelerate NOW strategy and work to accelerate achievement of our goal to generate $1 billion in revenue with expanded margins. Additionally, his experience in corporate governance, audit, team mentoring and development, and investor relations makes him an ideal fit for our organization.”

Michaud has served as chief financial officer and a senior corporate leader at several large public and private companies. He joins Allient from Elior North America, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2020. Elior North America is a $1.5 billion subsidiary of Elior Group SA, a global contract food and support services company. Prior to that, he was VP, global business services and chief accounting officer for Delaware North, a global privately held hospitality company. He also previously held senior finance roles at Armored Autogroup Inc., Warnaco Group Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. He began his career in public accounting, including the role of senior manager with Ernst & Young LLP. Michaud, a certified public accountant, earned his B.S., Accountancy at Bentley University.

“This is an exciting time for Allient, and I look forward to building on the momentum the company has gained and ensuring we are well prepared with our business initiatives to scale effectively in the years ahead,” said Michaud.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
May 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm 65ce6cd961dff
Verusen Adds MRO Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer
May 24, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 26 37 Pm
Seco Tools Names Strategy and Transformation VP
May 15, 2024
I Stock 1436203037
Graybar Names Chicago District VP
May 6, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm 65ce6cd961dff
Staffing Changes
Verusen Adds MRO Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 26 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
Seco Tools Names Strategy and Transformation VP
I Stock 1436203037
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Chicago District VP
Distribution Business Management
Sponsor Content
Distribution Business Management
More in Staffing Changes
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 26 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
Seco Tools Names Strategy and Transformation VP
She most recently led market strategy at Hitachi Rail.
May 15, 2024
I Stock 1436203037
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Chicago District VP
Steven Bourbeau has been with the company for nearly 30 years.
May 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 30 At 1 32 37 Pm
Staffing Changes
ARG Industrial Names New Technology Executive
He will be the fifth member added to the company's executive team in as many years.
April 30, 2024
Rdc Building
Staffing Changes
World Electric Announces New Executives
The Sonepar subsidiary named five new VPs and directors.
April 23, 2024
Chicago Image
Staffing Changes
Farnell Electronics President Named CEO of OmniCable
Interim CEO Jeff Siegfried, the company’s co-founder, will remain vice chairman.
April 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Expands Vending Operations
The company announced two key appointments to its Supply Chain Solutions division.
April 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Staffing Changes
NAW Names New Operations Executive
The association also named new heads of product sales and data management.
April 19, 2024
I Stock 1301774231
Staffing Changes
Rexel Names Gulf Central President
Shawn Hawkins previously served as vice president of commercial excellence at Wesco.
April 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f
Staffing Changes
Border States Sales Executive Joins Company's Board
Don Masters is the distributor's executive vice president for sales and marketing.
April 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279 660ac12c785a1
Staffing Changes
Vallen Distribution Announces New Executives
The appointments follow Vallen's acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply.
April 11, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a 65a8414051be3
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names Mid-States General Manager
Brad Stewart will oversee all operations across BlackHawk's branches in the region.
April 11, 2024
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Staffing Changes
Motion Names New President
The distributor's chief commercial and technology officer was promoted to lead the business.
April 8, 2024
5f0xn5yn ezn
Staffing Changes
Rexel Executive Named to Lead Capital Electric
The subsidiary operates throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 02 At 3 58 39 Pm 63dc321c98e8f 66042401bbca3
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Jason Seger as President, CEO
David White officially retired as chief executive on Sunday.
April 1, 2024