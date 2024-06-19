Singer Industrial Announces New President

The company also named a new chief operating officer.

Singer Industrial
Jun 19, 2024
DALLAS — Singer Industrial on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new company president. 

Pete Haberbosch, formerly vice president of business development and mergers and acquisitions, was promoted to the position.

Haberbosch is a 30-year veteran in the industrial field, with 10 of those years being at Singer Industrial. He managed several field business units before being promoted to vice president of business development and mergers and acquisitions, where he managed Singer Industrial’s acquisition outreach. 

In addition, Chris Holder, formerly vice president of operational excellence, was promoted to chief operating officer. 

Holder has 28 years of industrial business experience — including eight with Singer Industrial — serving in multiple operational roles. He was director of operations at Lewis Goetz prior to joining Singer Industrial. 

“Our leaders have many years of experience, and a track record of accomplishment that has made them well-known and respected in our industry,” said Chairman Don Fritzinger. “Pete’s dedication to our core values, success in supporting our field operations, along with his leadership skills and industry background make him the perfect choice as Singer Industrial’s next president.” 

Moving forward, Haberbosch and Holder will work closely with Sam Petillo, president of the Rubber Products division, and Scott Wojciak, president of the Fluid Power division, as the commercial leaders of their respective business units. The remainder of the leadership team includes CHRO Natalie Curtis, CMO Rebecca Gummerson and CFO Charlie Brown.

