Standard Electric Supply Sales Exec to Retire

MILWAUKEE — Effective June 28, Mike Harvey, vice president, sales and marketing at Standard Electric Supply Co., will be retiring after 44 years of exceptional service.

Harvey began his career with Standard Electric in 1980 and was promoted to VP, sales and marketing in 1992. Under his leadership, the company expanded its market share and experienced solid growth year after year. During his tenure as vice president, the company added 15 new locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

“Mike’s entrepreneurial spirit has driven much of our innovation and growth. He possesses a unique blend of vision and leadership and has built strong relationships with our customers and our supplier partners,” said Larry Stern, president of Standard Electric Supply Co. “Mike’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be difficult to replace. His dedication, leadership and personal friendship will be missed.”

Succeeding Harvey will be Dan Knapp, the company's senior sales director. Knapp has been with the company for the past 12 years and has played a significant role in its sales and marketing success.

“Dan has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of our industry. I have no doubt that Dan will continue to build on that strong foundation that Mike has established and take our company to an even greater heights,” said Matt Stern, the company's chief operating officer.