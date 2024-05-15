Seco Tools Names Strategy and Transformation VP

She most recently led market strategy at Hitachi Rail.

Seco Tools AB
May 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 15 At 3 26 37 Pm
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

FAGERSTA, Sweden — Seco announced Wednesday that Clara Smith has assumed the role of vice president, strategy and transformation, effective May 15.

She will also become a member of the SMG, Seco Management Group, and report to Seco President Stefan Steenstrup. Smith is based in the U.K. 

Smith brings a wealth of experience in strategy, transformation, and leadership to her new role. With a proven track record of driving impactful change in large companies, Smith has expertise in various areas, from market and operational strategy development to mergers and acquisitions, including cross-border antitrust and corporate transformation. 

In her most recent role as group head of market strategy at Hitachi Rail, Smith played a pivotal role in shaping global market and operations strategy across regions and lines of business, including organic and inorganic growth. Smith has also led a variety of corporate assignments for the Hitachi Group, including on decarbonization and COP26. Prior to Hitachi, Smith gained valuable experience working across sectors from consumer goods to development banks. Smith holds degrees from Oxford University and New York University. 

With her strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and ability to drive change, Smith is well-positioned to lead Seco's strategy and transformation efforts into the future. Smith's experience makes her an excellent fit for this position, Steenstrup said.

In Smith's new role, she will take an active part in setting the strategic direction for Seco, and drive overall company improvements and increased efficiency through cross-functional collaboration. She will also lead the strategy execution and strategic business planning, as well as M&A-related activities. In addition, she will manage the identification and development of new business opportunities, including strategic partnerships.

Through digitalization, new acquisitions, and optimization of the current operating model, Smith will help strengthening the leading market position and foundation for additional revenue growth.

