3M's Chief Financial Officer Resigns

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M on Wednesday announced the resignation of Monish Patolawala, president and chief financial officer, effective July 31, to pursue another opportunity.

Patolawala will stay on through July to ensure an orderly transition.

"On behalf of all '3M-ers,' I thank Monish for his leadership and contributions to 3M over the past four years," said 3M CEO William Brown. "We wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege to work as part of 3M's leadership team and I am proud of our accomplishments," Patolawala said. "3M is well positioned for success and this is the right time for me to transition to a new opportunity."

3M has initiated a CFO succession process and will provide updates as appropriate.