Core & Main Announces Executive Leadership Changes

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. on Monday announced changes to its executive leadership team.

Jack Schaller, president, has announced that he will transition to a role as executive vice president. Given the strong performance under his leadership, Schaller has committed to ensuring the ongoing success and continued growth of the business. As part of this transition, Schaller will continue supporting the integration of our newly acquired businesses, leading supplier relations and assisting with this organizational transition.

“This transition is something I have been thinking about for some time,” Schaller said. “I’ve grown to love this industry over my 40-plus years, and it’s important to me to make sure Core & Main is in a position where I can make this move with a solid plan in place for our future success.”

As part of that plan, Brad Cowles, president, will be expanding his role to lead the waterworks product line, previously led by Schaller. Cowles has more than 18 years of leadership experience in the organization, most recently leading the fire protection product line. In addition to his core waterworks responsibilities, Cowles will have responsibility for several growth and margin initiatives.

Finally, Core & Main is excited to announce that Mike Huebert will join the company July 22 as president, overseeing the fire protection product line and certain other high growth product lines. Huebert is executive vice president of sales with Advanced Drainage Systems, where he oversees field sales and engineering, national accounts and retail sales teams. He will bring a wealth of experience, having managed business development, commercial operations, and driving sales and operational performance for ADS, one of Core & Main’s top suppliers.

“This is an opportunity to add a well-respected, talented leader in Mike Huebert. The chance to add an executive with his experience does not come along often, and I am excited to have him join our business. By transitioning some of Jack’s responsibilities to Brad, and by bringing on a capable new leader, Core & Main is well positioned to take the organization to the next level,” said Steve LeClair, chair and CEO of Core & Main. “As we continue on our path to driving shareholder value, the evolution of our executive leadership team strategically aligns our collective strengths and opens new opportunities for profitable growth.”