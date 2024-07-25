Emerson Names Appleton Group Sales Exec

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Emerson has announced a key executive change at its Appleton Group division with the promotion of 35-year electrical industry veteran Andy Schwegel to the newly created position of vice president of global sales, effective immediately, overseeing domestic and international sales organizations.

He will report directly to Anthony Hartman, president of Appleton Group.

Previously vice president of international operations and industrial and commercial sales, Schwegel will be responsible for continuing to drive growth and top-line revenue expansion for Appleton Group brands Appleton, O-Z/Gedney, EasyHeat and Nelson across a global sales network that encompasses over 2,500 distributor partners.

“Andy has a long-standing record of bolstering sales and delivering on strategic business opportunities,” said Hartman. “His deep understanding of the harsh and hazardous location electrical markets, combined with a wealth of executive experience, makes him the ideal leader for our entire global sales operation. His ability to continuously accelerate sales growth and navigate complex market landscapes will be pivotal as we expand the Appleton footprint worldwide to meet the demand for safe, reliable and efficient electrical solutions.”

In his 22-year tenure with Emerson, Schwegel has held increasingly responsible positions, primarily in marketing, business development and sales management. Before joining Emerson, Schwegel gained industry experience working for Eaton and Grainger.